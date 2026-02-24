The Petrohan Case: Bulgaria Requests International Assistance in Investigation of Six Deaths

The EU “Wine Package”: Opportunities and Challenges for Bulgaria
The European Union remains the world’s largest producer, consumer, and exporter of wine, according to the European Parliamentary Research Service.
The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has sought international cooperation in the investigation into the deaths linked to the “Petrohan–Okolchitsa” case. In two separate letters, prosecutors requested support from a United States partner agency and from Europol, acting through Bulgaria’s national representative at Eurojust.
The correspondence was initiated by the supervising prosecutor overseeing the proceedings, with the stated aim of ensuring a thorough and comprehensive clarification of the facts. Investigators have collected multiple electronic devices as physical evidence during the inquiry into the triple fatality at the Petrohan hut and the subsequent discovery of three additional bodies in a camper near Okolchitsa Peak. Authorities believe these devices may contain data relevant to the case.
The seized telephones, computers and other digital media have already been forwarded to the National Institute of Forensic Science at the Ministry of Interior for examination. The appeal to the American partner service concerns specialized technical assistance to extract and identify all potentially relevant information stored on the confiscated electronics.
In parallel, the prosecution has turned to Eurojust to explore the possibility of Europol providing analytical and expert support. The request focuses on compiling reports related to the activities of the six Bulgarian nationals in Mexico. Investigators are seeking details about their stay in the country, including property ownership, vehicles, registered addresses, potential forensic records and any additional information that could assist the Bulgarian authorities in establishing the full circumstances surrounding the case.
Greek authorities have detained four Bulgarian nationals near the town of Farsala in southern Thessaly on charges of kidnapping, human trafficking, and the exploitation of their fellow citizens
A 37-year-old Syrian citizen has been sentenced to four years in prison following a conviction for committing acts intended to satisfy sexual desire without intercourse and for extorting BGN 50, according to the Sofia District Prosecution Office.
A 39-year-old man has been taken into custody following an alleged sexual assault involving a minor.
The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 30-year-old man with inflicting serious bodily harm on his father in an incident of domestic violence.
The Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs presented new findings on the Petrohan and Okolchitsa cases at a press briefing on Wednesday
The Ministry of Interior has published a report detailing its investigation into the activities of the association linked to Ivaylo Kalushev. The document is now publicly available on the Ministry’s website.
