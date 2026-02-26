Four Years On: How Bulgaria Has Backed Ukraine Since the Start of the War

February 24 marked four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, triggering the most severe and destructive armed conflict in Europe since the Second World War. The attack in 2022 sent shockwaves globally and set off a prolonged war that continues to reshape the continent’s security landscape.

From the outset, European countries and the United States moved to support Kyiv’s efforts to resist the aggression. As a member of both the European Union and NATO, Bulgaria aligned itself with these efforts. According to a report by the Ministry of Defence published through the Council of Ministers’ public access platform, Sofia has maintained a steady policy of providing both humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine.

In a separate position marking the anniversary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed that Bulgaria will continue backing Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. The statement pays tribute to the sacrifices made by the Ukrainian people in defending not only their own freedom and dignity, but also the principle that every nation has the right to determine its own future. The Foreign Ministry also voiced expectations that 2026 could bring an end to the war, resulting in a peace settlement that is just, durable, credible and consistent with international law and the UN Charter.

Since the beginning of the hostilities, the Ministry of Defence has approved 13 military aid packages for Ukraine, the most recent dispatched on February 12, 2026. The exact contents and value of the military support remain undisclosed on the grounds of classification. In addition to defense supplies, Bulgaria has delivered humanitarian assistance, including helmets, body armor, medical supplies, winter clothing and footwear.

A bilateral agreement signed on December 5, 2022, laid the groundwork for the free transfer of weapons, equipment and ammunition to Ukraine. Parliament subsequently ratified the deal but chose not to publish the detailed inventory in the State Gazette. Over time, individual elements of the assistance have become public. In 2023, lawmakers approved the transfer of armored transport vehicles together with their existing armaments. The National Assembly also endorsed sending defective, surplus or excess portable anti-aircraft missile systems and various types of anti-aircraft missiles.

Toward the end of 2024, then caretaker Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov confirmed that Bulgarian self-propelled artillery systems “Gvozdika” were already in Ukraine. In early 2025, Zapryanov announced that the Ministry of Defence had received over 400 million leva (approximately 204 million euro) in compensation for the military assistance provided. He added that total compensation from the United States and the European Commission could surpass 600 million leva (around 307 million euro).

Other countries regularly disclose the scale of their contributions. Sweden’s military support since the invasion began has reached 9.7 billion euro. In late January, Poland said it was preparing its 47th military aid package for Ukraine, valued between 220 and 230 million euro.

According to research by the German Institute for World Economics in Kiel, military assistance to Ukraine declined to its lowest level in 2025 and was funded almost entirely by European states as they sought to offset reduced US involvement. Last year, Kyiv’s partners allocated 36 billion euro in military aid, down 14% from 41.1 billion euro in 2024.

The Kiel Institute highlights widening gaps among European donors. Northern and Western European countries account for roughly 95% of Europe’s military assistance. Northern Europe, representing 8% of the combined GDP of European donor states, contributed 33% of the continent’s military support in 2025. By contrast, Southern Europe, which makes up 19% of GDP, provided just 3% of the total.