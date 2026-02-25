Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry Reaffirms Support for Ukraine, Calls for Peace Without Concessions to Russia

As the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is marked, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its continued backing for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. In an official statement, the ministry paid tribute to the Ukrainian people’s sacrifice, highlighting their defense not only of their own freedom and dignity but also of the fundamental principle that every nation has the right to determine its future.

The ministry emphasized that over the past four years Ukraine has endured severe destruction, daily hardship, and systematic attacks on its energy, transport, and other civilian infrastructure. Despite these pressures, the country has demonstrated resilience and determination. According to the statement, diplomacy remains the ultimate path to ending the conflict, and Bulgaria welcomes the sustained engagement of the United States in seeking a negotiated settlement.

Sofia expressed the view that 2026 should become the year in which hostilities cease and a just, lasting, and credible peace is secured in line with international law and the UN Charter. The ministry underscored that such a settlement must not include concessions that reward aggression and should be supported by reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, designed to deter future military threats in Europe and beyond.

Until that objective is reached, Bulgaria pledged to remain alongside Ukraine. The statement stressed that a strong, democratic, and independent Ukraine is essential for the stability of the Black Sea region and the broader Euro-Atlantic area. Ukraine’s resilience, it added, reinforces the continent’s security framework and the rules-based international order. Since the outbreak of the war, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence has approved 13 assistance packages for Kyiv.

The current position marks a shift in tone compared with last year’s anniversary statement. A year ago, the ministry called on Russia to engage in diplomatic efforts to end the war and to lay the groundwork for a sustainable peace in accordance with international law, but it did not explicitly rule out concessions to the aggressor. The earlier declaration highlighted the scale of destruction, civilian casualties, forced displacement, and attacks on critical infrastructure, including nuclear facilities and dams, and reaffirmed that negotiations on Ukraine must involve both Ukraine and the European Union.

In contrast, this year’s message places stronger emphasis on a peace formula that excludes compromises benefiting Russia and insists on firm security guarantees. Bulgaria once again reiterated that Ukraine’s courage must prevail and that the country should be enabled to rebuild as a resilient and democratic state, underscoring Sofia’s alignment with its commitments as a member of the European Union and NATO.