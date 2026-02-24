From Temporary Protection to Long-Term Integration: Ukrainians in Bulgaria Seek Stability

February 24, 2026, Tuesday
Bulgaria: From Temporary Protection to Long-Term Integration: Ukrainians in Bulgaria Seek Stability

Four years after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, integrating Ukrainian refugees into Bulgarian society remains a complex and pressing challenge, BNR reports. Following the granting of temporary or international protection, the real process of inclusion begins, encompassing access to healthcare, education, employment, and housing. Non-governmental organizations play a key role in this process, particularly the Foundation for Access to Rights, which provides free legal aid, information, and support through its Refugee Light platform for foreigners in Bulgaria.

Yanka Kosarova, legal coordinator at the Foundation and member of the Sofia Bar Association, explained to Bulgarian National Radio that while temporary protection has been extended until March 4, 2027, most Ukrainians in Bulgaria are seeking a long-term solution to their status. The EU has recommended that member states offer sustainable pathways for Ukrainian refugees.

There are two main avenues for such long-term solutions. Ukrainians can apply for full refugee status under the general procedure, transitioning from temporary protection, or they can obtain legal residence permits under Bulgaria’s Law on Foreigners. According to Kosarova, over 73,000 Ukrainians currently reside in Bulgaria. The country also operates a Program for Humanitarian Assistance and Integration, which grants vulnerable individuals the right to work and access to accommodation in designated bases. However, this program covers only a fraction of the refugee population. Many were initially excluded, prompting appeals to the Supreme Administrative Court, which has partially annulled restrictive decisions, particularly regarding children under 18.

Even outside formal programs, refugees often find ways to support themselves. Temporary protection allows access to the labor market, though many employers hesitate to hire refugees because their registration cards are short-term. Recognition of professional qualifications also remains a challenge, though many Ukrainians are employed in Bulgaria’s hotel and restaurant sectors. Refugees also have access to health insurance on the same terms as Bulgarian citizens.

Language acquisition is a vital component of integration. Bulgarian language courses are available through NGOs and the Employment Agency, helping refugees adapt and participate in society. Education for Ukrainian children is another key focus. According to the Ministry of Education, 5,379 Ukrainian children attend Bulgarian schools. One example is Hristo Botev Primary School in Aheloy, which has accepted Ukrainian students since the first wave of refugees. Currently, 125 children from Ukraine study at the school, many living with families in Sunny Beach and Sveti Vlas.

The Municipality of Pomorie has provided two school buses to transport these children. Principal Yuliana Atanasova noted that trust-building was essential during the early years of admission. Additional Bulgarian language support is offered, and students participate in extracurricular activities such as theater and folk dance groups.

One student, 11-year-old Varvara from Odessa, shared her experience: “When I arrived around 2023, I didn’t know Bulgarian. I learned it in about six months. Grammar was difficult, especially in textbooks, but now I can speak and communicate well.

Despite these efforts, gaps remain. Data is lacking on the number of Ukrainian children who cannot access education due to insufficient places in kindergartens and schools. Integrating refugees continues to be a long-term task, requiring coordination between government institutions, NGOs, and local communities to ensure that Ukrainians in Bulgaria can build stable and secure lives.

