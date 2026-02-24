Bulgaria: Caretaker Cabinet Removes Position of Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections

The EU “Wine Package”: Opportunities and Challenges for Bulgaria
The European Union remains the world’s largest producer, consumer, and exporter of wine, according to the European Parliamentary Research Service.
The caretaker government led by Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov has officially removed the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections from its organizational structure, following the resignation of Stoil Tsitselkov. The change was formalized in the recently adopted amendments to the Council of Ministers’ regulations, which now outline a cabinet structure consisting of 21 posts, ranging from the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Ministers to ministers overseeing justice, European funds, finance, defense, and other sectors.
Tsitselkov announced his resignation on Friday, stressing that his departure was intended to keep the focus on the upcoming elections rather than personal controversies. At a briefing at the Council of Ministers, he rejected accusations circulating in the media and parliamentary debates, describing them as politically motivated attempts to undermine both him personally and the caretaker cabinet’s mission to ensure electoral integrity. He highlighted his decades-long experience in election oversight, including international advisory roles, Venice Commission participation, and work as an election observer in countries such as Ghana in 2020.
The controversy surrounding Tsitselkov centered on incidents from 2010 to 2014, including arrests for marijuana possession and driving under the influence, as well as a five-year ban from EU election observation missions due to an overseas assignment. He stated that all issues have been resolved and affirmed that his professional record is clean, underscoring that safeguarding fair elections remains his primary concern. Tsitselkov indicated that certain political groups sought to maintain influence by targeting him, using his resignation as a symbolic statement to protect the principle of impartial elections.
Following consultations with Prime Minister Gyurov, Tsitselkov concluded that remaining in office could create more distraction than benefit. He submitted his resignation to both the Prime Minister and President Iliana Yotova, who had earlier indicated she would approve it if allegations proved accurate. The resignation was swiftly accepted by Gyurov. Opposition figures, including BSP-United Left MP Manol Genov and TISP representatives, had called for his removal, citing past convictions and criticizing the Prime Minister for his appointment.
In response to the resignation, Gyurov acknowledged full responsibility for appointing Tsitselkov, emphasizing that the decision was based on his professional expertise in electoral matters. The Prime Minister noted that the attacks on Tsitselkov were not directed at his competence but rather at the caretaker government’s ability to organize fair elections. Gyurov confirmed that while Tsitselkov’s resignation is effective, the role of Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections will remain within the cabinet, with no replacement named yet, as the focus shifts back to preparing for the April 19 parliamentary elections.
Gyurov reflected on the limited opportunity Tsitselkov had to demonstrate his capabilities, noting that the public would ultimately judge the government by its actions rather than media-driven narratives. The Prime Minister highlighted ongoing discussions with student representatives from the December 2025 nationwide protests and the Central Election Commission, underlining the cabinet’s commitment to transparency and electoral integrity. Gyurov concluded by reaffirming his confidence in Tsitselkov’s professional integrity and the caretaker government’s dedication to conducting fair and transparent elections in Bulgaria.
