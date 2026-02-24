"Full-Scale War, Not a Special Military Operation": Bulgaria’s President Calls Russia an Aggressor

Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova emphasized today that the conflict in Ukraine should be recognized as a full-scale war, not a “special military operation,” reiterating the stance she has shared with former President Rumen Radev since the outbreak of hostilities. Speaking on the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Yotova described the war as comparable in duration to World War II, noting the devastating toll of thousands of victims on both sides. She expressed hope for the progress of peace negotiations, the establishment of a ceasefire, and the eventual participation of all European Union members, including Bulgaria, in Ukraine’s reconstruction. “From the very first moment, our position has been unequivocal: we are dealing with aggression, and Russia is the aggressor,” Yotova said.

Earlier on February 24, President Yotova, in her role as Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, reviewed the “Analysis of the State and Preparation of the Armed Forces in 2025,” presented by Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov. The session, held behind closed doors, examined the modernization and operational readiness of the Bulgarian military. Yotova stressed the urgency of continuing infrastructure development and support systems for the new equipment acquired by the army, highlighting the importance of projects approved under the European Commission’s SAFE instrument. She also acknowledged the army’s role in responding to domestic disasters and emergencies, noting that Bulgaria’s successful handling of crises would not have been possible without its military forces.

The review confirmed that while the Bulgarian Armed Forces have made progress in staffing, modernization, and operational capability, significant gaps remain. Financing constraints, including delays in the delivery of eight F-16 fighter jets, continue to pose challenges. Yotova called for increased funding to strengthen the sector and ensure its long-term effectiveness. Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov reinforced this point, noting that 2025 had been a productive year for personnel and modernization efforts, but that Bulgaria remains far from achieving a fully modern, NATO-compatible military. Both officials emphasized that continued investment and reform are essential to meet strategic defense obligations and enhance the army’s capabilities.

On procedural matters, Yotova declined to comment on whether she would sign the decree dismissing Miroslav Rashkov from his post as Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. She remained focused on the broader challenges facing Bulgaria’s armed forces and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, framing both as critical to national and regional security.