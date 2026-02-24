Bulgaria: Peevski Retires “New Beginning,” Pledges Unified DPS for Elections

Bulgarian media tycoon and notorious oligarch Delyan Peevski has officially retired the “New Beginning” label as his party prepares for the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to an announcement from the DPS press office. The party’s Central Council recently convened and formalized plans for an independent campaign under the established DPS banner.

During the meeting, the council set up a central election headquarters and outlined the procedures and criteria for selecting parliamentary candidates. This marks a clear departure from the approach taken in the October 2024 elections, when Peevski, who is under corruption sanctions from the US and UK, introduced the "New Beginning" brand, asserting his dominance over the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS). At that time, a legal dispute with Ahmed Dogan’s faction (now Alliance for Rights and Freedoms) forced Peevski to form a coalition, combining his faction with smaller parties such as "New Leaders" and "Bulgarian Voice," which led to the DPS-New Beginning label.

Following his legal victory over the DPS brand, Peevski no longer sees the need for coalition branding. Speaking to the Central Council, he emphasized party unity and continuity, stating, "Today we are together, as it always should have been. Our family is one! In these elections - DPS, DPS, DPS. To help people, we must all be united."

With this declaration, the "New Beginning" label is formally retired. Over time, the brand had come to symbolize political maneuvering and corruption, often used satirically in association with other parties, such as BSP-New Beginning, TISP-New Beginning, and GERB-New Beginning. The decision signals a return to a unified and traditional DPS campaign for the upcoming vote.