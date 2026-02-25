Bulgaria's Defense Minister: Sofia Airport Hosting US Aircraft Is Only for Logistical Exercise

Bulgaria’s Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov clarified that the recent presence of US Air Force aircraft at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport is not related to Iran in any way. Speaking after the first regular cabinet meeting, Zapryanov emphasized that Bulgaria has not been asked to provide territory or participate militarily in any potential future US operations against Iran.

According to the minister, the aircraft are part of a joint exercise with the Bulgarian Air Force focusing on the forward deployment of logistical assets, including aerial refueling planes. The exercise was requested by the US European Command and is limited to a maximum of 15 aircraft and around 500 personnel. Zapryanov added that these planes are capable of operating along NATO’s entire Eastern flank.

Zapryanov sought to ease public concern, stressing that there is no reason for alarm regarding airport closures or combat operations. He explained that the only role of Vasil Levski Airport is to provide parking space for the aircraft, as the usual base at “Vrazhdebna” lacks sufficient capacity due to privatization of former Air Force properties.

He further clarified that this temporary deployment does not interfere with the normal operations of Sofia Airport. Civilian flights will continue as planned, with priority given to scheduled commercial traffic. The US aircraft may remain on Bulgarian soil for up to 90 days as part of this logistical exercise.