All 28 Regional Governors Replaced by the Caretaker Government in Bulgaria

The caretaker government led by Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov has carried out a full replacement of all 28 regional governors across Bulgaria. Most of the newly-appointed officials have prior experience either as regional governors or deputy governors in administrations associated with the “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) coalition up to 2025.

The appointments have stirred political tensions. Nikola Nikolov, head of public communications for the GERB party, warned on social media that the changes compromise the fairness of the upcoming elections, emphasizing that all new governors are affiliated with parties from the WCC-DB coalition. GERB leader Boyko Borissov echoed these concerns in a meeting with mayors in the Stara Zagora region, asserting that the caretaker government is aligned with WCC-DB and suggesting that the early parliamentary elections may not be conducted impartially.

The Central Election Commission is set to open registration for parties and coalitions aiming to participate in the early parliamentary elections on April 19, 2026. The registration period will run from February 24 until March 4.

The Council of Ministers confirmed the names of the new regional governors as follows:

Blagoevgrad - Nikolay Kukolev

Burgas - Dobromir Gyulev

Varna - Atanas Mikhov

Veliko Tarnovo - Valentin Mihaylov

Vidin - Ivan Ivanov

Vratsa - Stefan Stefanov

Gabrovo - Asen Daskalov

Dobrich - Asen Atanasov

Kardzhali - Zdravko Todorov

Kyustendil - Kristian Ivanchov

Lovech - Polya Varbanova

Montana - Mihail Ivanov

Pazardzhik - Lyubomir Gechev

Pernik - Georgi Nedev

Pleven - Alexander Yotkov

Plovdiv - Vladislav Popov

Ruse - Orlin Penkov

Razgrad - Ognyan Obreshkov

Silistra - Dimitar Karadzhov

Sliven - Marincho Hristov

Smolyan - Zarko Marinov

Sofia City - Vara Todeva

Sofia Province - Ivan Dimitrov

Stara Zagora - Iva Radeva

Targovishte - Radoslav Boychev

Haskovo - Ginka Raicheva

Shumen - Marin Marinov

Yambol - Biliana Kavaljieva-Dimitrova

In parallel, the caretaker cabinet withdrew its proposal to appoint Denyo Denev as chairman of the State Agency for National Security (SANS). Denev had only been performing the functions of the role due to protests that prevented his formal appointment.

These moves mark a decisive reshaping of Bulgaria’s regional leadership under the caretaker administration ahead of the April elections.