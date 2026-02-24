All 28 Regional Governors Replaced by the Caretaker Government in Bulgaria

The EU “Wine Package”: Opportunities and Challenges for Bulgaria
The European Union remains the world’s largest producer, consumer, and exporter of wine, according to the European Parliamentary Research Service.
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
The caretaker government led by Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov has carried out a full replacement of all 28 regional governors across Bulgaria. Most of the newly-appointed officials have prior experience either as regional governors or deputy governors in administrations associated with the “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) coalition up to 2025.
The appointments have stirred political tensions. Nikola Nikolov, head of public communications for the GERB party, warned on social media that the changes compromise the fairness of the upcoming elections, emphasizing that all new governors are affiliated with parties from the WCC-DB coalition. GERB leader Boyko Borissov echoed these concerns in a meeting with mayors in the Stara Zagora region, asserting that the caretaker government is aligned with WCC-DB and suggesting that the early parliamentary elections may not be conducted impartially.
The Central Election Commission is set to open registration for parties and coalitions aiming to participate in the early parliamentary elections on April 19, 2026. The registration period will run from February 24 until March 4.
The Council of Ministers confirmed the names of the new regional governors as follows:
Blagoevgrad - Nikolay Kukolev
Burgas - Dobromir Gyulev
Varna - Atanas Mikhov
Veliko Tarnovo - Valentin Mihaylov
Vidin - Ivan Ivanov
Vratsa - Stefan Stefanov
Gabrovo - Asen Daskalov
Dobrich - Asen Atanasov
Kardzhali - Zdravko Todorov
Kyustendil - Kristian Ivanchov
Lovech - Polya Varbanova
Montana - Mihail Ivanov
Pazardzhik - Lyubomir Gechev
Pernik - Georgi Nedev
Pleven - Alexander Yotkov
Plovdiv - Vladislav Popov
Ruse - Orlin Penkov
Razgrad - Ognyan Obreshkov
Silistra - Dimitar Karadzhov
Sliven - Marincho Hristov
Smolyan - Zarko Marinov
Sofia City - Vara Todeva
Sofia Province - Ivan Dimitrov
Stara Zagora - Iva Radeva
Targovishte - Radoslav Boychev
Haskovo - Ginka Raicheva
Shumen - Marin Marinov
Yambol - Biliana Kavaljieva-Dimitrova
In parallel, the caretaker cabinet withdrew its proposal to appoint Denyo Denev as chairman of the State Agency for National Security (SANS). Denev had only been performing the functions of the role due to protests that prevented his formal appointment.
These moves mark a decisive reshaping of Bulgaria’s regional leadership under the caretaker administration ahead of the April elections.
When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, it did not count on one thing: that among the defenders standing in its way would be Bulgarians.
The parliamentary committee on constitutional and legal affairs has rejected President Iliana Yotova’s veto on amendments to the Electoral Code that cap the number of polling stations in non-EU countries at 20
Acting Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov has indicated that the delivery of Bulgaria’s second batch of eight F-16 fighter jets is likely to be postponed by approximately one year.
As the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is marked, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its continued backing for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognize
The caretaker government led by Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov has officially removed the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections from its organizational structure
Supporters of “Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria” (DSB) commemorated the children killed during the ongoing war in Ukraine by arranging a display of children’s shoes in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace