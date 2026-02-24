Bulgaria: Acting Interior Minister Calls for Secretary General’s Dismissal Amid "Petrohan" Controversy

Politics | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 12:02
Acting Minister of Interior Emil Dechev

Acting Minister of Interior Emil Dechev has formally requested that President Iliana Yotova dismiss Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Miroslav Rashkov. The proposal, approved by the Cabinet on Monday, comes amid a series of high-profile incidents that Dechev said highlight serious shortcomings in the ministry’s leadership and response.

Among the issues cited by Dechev is the "horrifying crime" at the Petrohan lodge, where three bodies were discovered on February 2, followed by another camper with three deceased on Okolchitsa Peak a week later. Dechev criticized Rashkov and his deputy for failing to appear publicly to clarify what information was available, which, according to the acting minister, has fueled speculation and various unverified theories. Dechev emphasized that he has not and will not interfere in the ongoing investigations, urging the investigative teams to pursue objective truth.

Additional grounds for the proposed dismissal include the mishandling of threats against the mayor of Bistritsa, where masked assailants attacked the mayor’s office during the summer and remain unidentified, as well as shortcomings in organizing local elections in Pazardzhik, where vote-buying suspicions and delayed police responses raised concerns. Dechev also criticized Rashkov for failing to respond adequately to provocations during protests on November 26, 2025, and for neglecting fines under the Road Traffic Act, which he only paid after a leak during an inspection.

Dechev called on the media to help locate Rashkov’s deputy, Yavor Serafimov, who has not been in official contact recently. During a meeting with the police investigating the Petrohan and Okolchitsa cases, Dechev assured officers that they have full support from the ministry and that he respects the independence of their work. He stressed the importance of conducting thorough and impartial investigations to restore public confidence.

The acting minister also responded to recent claims from political parties GERB, TISP, and Revival that he had pressured investigators or demanded staff resignations, calling these allegations false. He reaffirmed that his meetings with investigators were limited to familiarization with the case and did not influence any evidence or procedural decisions.

Dechev criticized the prosecutor’s office for initiating a preliminary investigation against him, describing it as a “panicky move” by a system in turmoil. He accused some officials of prioritizing sensational narratives over uncovering the objective truth in cases like Petrohan, Okolchitsa, and the attack on the mayor of Bistritsa. Despite this, Dechev said he remains ready to cooperate fully with the Directorate for the Prevention of Corruption and Organized Crime.

The Ministry of Interior continues to face intense scrutiny as the government moves to ensure accountability and strengthen the management of ongoing investigations. Dechev emphasized that his role is to support law enforcement staff with all necessary technical, logistical, and expert assistance, including resources from abroad, to ensure justice is served and public trust is maintained.

