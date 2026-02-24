Sofia to Mark Four Years Since Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine

A series of events in Sofia will commemorate four years since the launch of Russia’s full-scale military offensive against Ukraine, bringing together diplomatic representatives, artists and civic groups.

On February 24, the House of Europe will host a screening of the documentary “Ukraine: Love+War (2014–2025)”. Among the participants are Ukraine’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Olesya Ilashchuk, and Yordanka Chobanova, Head of the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria. The film, inspired by FotoEvidence publications, traces developments from 2014 to 2025, combining visual documentation with personal testimonies. It highlights both the devastation caused by the war and the resilience and moral resolve of Ukrainian society, placing particular emphasis on the human cost of the conflict and the meaning of freedom.

Art will also form part of the commemoration. The creative duo Dian Kostov and Milena Tashkova, in cooperation with the cultural venue FOX Book Café, will unveil for the first time a segment of their installation “Prayer for the Indestructible.” The complete version is scheduled to be presented in May 2026 on Kyiv’s Maidan.

On the same date, February 24, 2026, an element of the project titled “The Globe of Peace” will be displayed on Sveta Nedelya Square in central Sofia. The 2.5-metre-high golden metal structure is conceived as a symbol of creation and hope.

At 17:30, a gathering in tribute to the heroism of the Ukrainian people will take place near the Monument to the Unknown Soldier, adjacent to St. Sophia Church. The meeting is intended as a gesture of respect for those who have endured the consequences of the war.

Organisers describe the anniversary as marking four years of hardship and loss, but also of determination and resistance. They stress that Ukraine’s struggle is not only for national sovereignty, but also for the broader principles of peace and security in Europe. The initiative is coordinated by the Forum for Democratic Action, the Embassy of Ukraine in Bulgaria and the Bessarabian Front.