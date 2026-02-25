Interim FM: Bulgaria Rejects Russia’s Peace Terms, Backs Stronger EU and NATO Support for Ukraine

Politics » DIPLOMACY | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 09:25
Bulgaria: Interim FM: Bulgaria Rejects Russia’s Peace Terms, Backs Stronger EU and NATO Support for Ukraine Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky @MFA's Facebook page

Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky said Bulgaria cannot agree to peace arrangements in Europe dictated by Moscow, commenting on calls for negotiations with Russia. Speaking to Bulgarian journalists in Brussels during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, she stressed that Ukraine’s cause is deeply personal to her and underlined Sofia’s continued backing for Kyiv.

In remarks to Bulgarian National Radio, Neynsky responded to former president Rumen Radev’s suggestion that talks with Russia should be pursued, stating that any settlement must not come on Russia’s terms.

She also confirmed she is considering travelling to Ukraine in March alongside fellow EU foreign ministers.

At the start of the Council meeting, EU foreign ministers reviewed the latest developments related to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine. On the eve of the fourth anniversary of the invasion, they reiterated unified support for the Ukrainian people and emphasised sustained assistance across political, financial and military spheres.

In her intervention, Neynsky argued that four years into the conflict, efforts must concentrate on achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace grounded in the UN Charter and international law. She condemned continued Russian strikes on civilian targets and energy infrastructure, particularly during the winter months.

She noted that the proposed 20th EU sanctions package enjoys Bulgaria’s backing but remains blocked by Slovakia and Hungary. According to her, discussions on Ukraine dominated the Council’s agenda.

Neynsky announced that Bulgaria is preparing to send electrical transformers and related equipment to help restore Ukraine’s damaged energy system. She described support for Kyiv as directly linked to Europe’s own security interests.

She added that Sofia supports peace efforts in Gaza as well.

Ahead of talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Neynsky described a “very intense and dynamic” exchange among ministers, including a working breakfast dedicated to hybrid threats and disinformation.

Given Bulgaria’s geographic proximity to the Western Balkans, Ukraine and the Black Sea region, she said the issue is particularly sensitive, especially in the context of upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections. Disinformation campaigns, she warned, aim to destabilise EU enlargement, weaken assistance to Ukraine and spread fear among citizens.

Participants discussed coordinated measures to counter such threats.

During her meeting with Rutte in Brussels, the two reviewed the evolving security environment and the state of transatlantic relations. Neynsky highlighted NATO’s central role in safeguarding Bulgaria’s security and defence, and stressed the importance of Allied unity in confronting shared risks.

She pointed to the implementation of decisions taken at the NATO Summit in The Hague, including higher defence spending, fairer burden-sharing and the development of capabilities to reinforce deterrence and defence. Particular attention, she said, must be paid to the Alliance’s Eastern Flank and the Black Sea region.

