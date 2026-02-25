Four Years After Russia’s Invasion, Ukraine Endures

Four years after Russian forces crossed into Ukraine, the war has evolved from Moscow’s failed attempt to rapidly seize Kyiv into a prolonged war of attrition concentrated largely in the east and south. What began on 24 February 2022 with coordinated land, air and missile assaults has since reshaped Europe’s security landscape and left deep human and economic scars.

Timeline of Major Developments

In early March 2022, Russian troops captured the southern city of Kherson near Crimea. By late March, Ukrainian forces had thwarted efforts to encircle the capital, prompting the Kremlin to shift its primary focus toward eastern Ukraine.

On 2 April 2022, following the withdrawal of Russian troops from Bucha, hundreds of civilian bodies were discovered in the town. Weeks later, on 21 May, Russia claimed control of Mariupol after intense fighting.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive in September 2022 forced Russian troops out of large parts of the Kharkiv region. Later that month, Moscow declared the annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, despite not fully controlling them. In November 2022, Russian forces retreated from the city of Kherson.

During 2023, the pace of ground operations slowed, with both sides increasingly relying on drones and missile strikes. In May 2024, Russia opened a new front targeting Kharkiv, leading Germany and the United States to permit Kyiv to use supplied weapons against certain targets inside Russia. Ukrainian troops launched a surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk region in August 2024.

In early 2025, Russian forces advanced ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House. On 16 February 2025, Ukraine announced it had regained 63 square kilometres in the south within five days. Later that year, on 20 November, Washington presented Kyiv with a peace proposal that envisaged further territorial concessions and formal recognition of Russian gains.

The War in Numbers

Precise casualty data remain difficult to verify. Estimates from the Center for Strategic and International Studies indicate roughly 1.2 million Russian casualties between February 2022 and December 2025, including 325,000 fatalities. Ukrainian losses during the same period are put at between 500,000 and 600,000, with around 140,000 deaths.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission has recorded 14,999 civilian deaths and more than 40,600 civilian casualties, cautioning that actual figures are likely higher. The UN also reports 763 children killed.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russia currently controls 19.4% of Ukrainian territory, compared to about 7% before the invasion. Territorial shifts have been incremental, with Russian forces gaining less than 1% of additional land last year.

International assistance has also fluctuated. Foreign aid to Ukraine declined by 13% last year compared with the 2022–2024 average. Meanwhile, displacement remains widespread: 5.9 million Ukrainians have left the country, mostly to Europe, and 3.7 million are internally displaced.

EU Leaders Mark Anniversary in Kyiv

On the fourth anniversary of the invasion, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa travelled to Kyiv. Von der Leyen said it was her tenth visit since the start of the war and stressed Europe’s continued financial and military backing, particularly during the winter months.

She said the visit aimed to reaffirm the EU’s steadfast support and to underline that any peace must be achieved on Ukraine’s terms. Costa likewise stated that the goal was to help secure a fair and durable peace.

The two leaders were scheduled to attend a commemoration ceremony, visit an energy facility damaged by Russian strikes, and meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They were also expected to join a video conference with allied countries known as the “Coalition of the Willing,” including Britain, France and Germany.

Separately, European institutions illuminated their buildings in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Von der Leyen described the blue and yellow as symbols of courage and resistance, asserting that Europe’s commitment remains firm.

Germany Signals Conditional Openness to Talks

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul indicated that Berlin remains open in principle to discussions with Moscow aimed at achieving a lasting settlement, but ruled out further concessions. Speaking at a forum in Berlin, he said Ukraine must take the lead in any dialogue and stressed that negotiations would require a genuine willingness from Russia.

He rejected calls from some Social Democratic politicians for new ceasefire initiatives toward President Vladimir Putin, arguing that existing communication channels are sufficient if Moscow chooses to engage.

Ukrainian Women Face Risks in the EU

A new report by the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights highlights high levels of violence experienced by Ukrainian women who sought refuge in the EU. Since 2022, 2.5 million women and girls have received temporary protection status.

Based on a 2024 survey of more than 1,200 Ukrainian women in the Czech Republic, Germany and Poland, the agency found that 62% reported experiencing violence after fleeing Ukraine. Half said they had encountered sexual harassment in the EU, while nearly one-quarter reported online sexual abuse. Many also described receiving potentially exploitative offers related to housing, transport or employment.

The agency noted that one in four women had previously suffered physical or sexual violence inside Ukraine, often linked to the conflict. It also found that more than half of respondents had faced verbal abuse for speaking Ukrainian in public, and around one-third lacked access to mental health services. Incidents are frequently left unreported.

As the war enters its fifth year, battlefield dynamics remain fluid, diplomatic prospects uncertain, and humanitarian consequences far-reaching both within Ukraine and across Europe.