Four Years After Russia’s Invasion, Ukraine Endures

World » UKRAINE | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 09:18
Bulgaria: Four Years After Russia’s Invasion, Ukraine Endures Borodyanka, Ukraine @Wikimedia Commons

Four years after Russian forces crossed into Ukraine, the war has evolved from Moscow’s failed attempt to rapidly seize Kyiv into a prolonged war of attrition concentrated largely in the east and south. What began on 24 February 2022 with coordinated land, air and missile assaults has since reshaped Europe’s security landscape and left deep human and economic scars.

Timeline of Major Developments

In early March 2022, Russian troops captured the southern city of Kherson near Crimea. By late March, Ukrainian forces had thwarted efforts to encircle the capital, prompting the Kremlin to shift its primary focus toward eastern Ukraine.

On 2 April 2022, following the withdrawal of Russian troops from Bucha, hundreds of civilian bodies were discovered in the town. Weeks later, on 21 May, Russia claimed control of Mariupol after intense fighting.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive in September 2022 forced Russian troops out of large parts of the Kharkiv region. Later that month, Moscow declared the annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, despite not fully controlling them. In November 2022, Russian forces retreated from the city of Kherson.

During 2023, the pace of ground operations slowed, with both sides increasingly relying on drones and missile strikes. In May 2024, Russia opened a new front targeting Kharkiv, leading Germany and the United States to permit Kyiv to use supplied weapons against certain targets inside Russia. Ukrainian troops launched a surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk region in August 2024.

In early 2025, Russian forces advanced ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House. On 16 February 2025, Ukraine announced it had regained 63 square kilometres in the south within five days. Later that year, on 20 November, Washington presented Kyiv with a peace proposal that envisaged further territorial concessions and formal recognition of Russian gains.

The War in Numbers

Precise casualty data remain difficult to verify. Estimates from the Center for Strategic and International Studies indicate roughly 1.2 million Russian casualties between February 2022 and December 2025, including 325,000 fatalities. Ukrainian losses during the same period are put at between 500,000 and 600,000, with around 140,000 deaths.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission has recorded 14,999 civilian deaths and more than 40,600 civilian casualties, cautioning that actual figures are likely higher. The UN also reports 763 children killed.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russia currently controls 19.4% of Ukrainian territory, compared to about 7% before the invasion. Territorial shifts have been incremental, with Russian forces gaining less than 1% of additional land last year.

International assistance has also fluctuated. Foreign aid to Ukraine declined by 13% last year compared with the 2022–2024 average. Meanwhile, displacement remains widespread: 5.9 million Ukrainians have left the country, mostly to Europe, and 3.7 million are internally displaced.

EU Leaders Mark Anniversary in Kyiv

On the fourth anniversary of the invasion, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa travelled to Kyiv. Von der Leyen said it was her tenth visit since the start of the war and stressed Europe’s continued financial and military backing, particularly during the winter months.

She said the visit aimed to reaffirm the EU’s steadfast support and to underline that any peace must be achieved on Ukraine’s terms. Costa likewise stated that the goal was to help secure a fair and durable peace.

The two leaders were scheduled to attend a commemoration ceremony, visit an energy facility damaged by Russian strikes, and meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They were also expected to join a video conference with allied countries known as the “Coalition of the Willing,” including Britain, France and Germany.

Separately, European institutions illuminated their buildings in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Von der Leyen described the blue and yellow as symbols of courage and resistance, asserting that Europe’s commitment remains firm.

Germany Signals Conditional Openness to Talks

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul indicated that Berlin remains open in principle to discussions with Moscow aimed at achieving a lasting settlement, but ruled out further concessions. Speaking at a forum in Berlin, he said Ukraine must take the lead in any dialogue and stressed that negotiations would require a genuine willingness from Russia.

He rejected calls from some Social Democratic politicians for new ceasefire initiatives toward President Vladimir Putin, arguing that existing communication channels are sufficient if Moscow chooses to engage.

Ukrainian Women Face Risks in the EU

A new report by the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights highlights high levels of violence experienced by Ukrainian women who sought refuge in the EU. Since 2022, 2.5 million women and girls have received temporary protection status.

Based on a 2024 survey of more than 1,200 Ukrainian women in the Czech Republic, Germany and Poland, the agency found that 62% reported experiencing violence after fleeing Ukraine. Half said they had encountered sexual harassment in the EU, while nearly one-quarter reported online sexual abuse. Many also described receiving potentially exploitative offers related to housing, transport or employment.

The agency noted that one in four women had previously suffered physical or sexual violence inside Ukraine, often linked to the conflict. It also found that more than half of respondents had faced verbal abuse for speaking Ukrainian in public, and around one-third lacked access to mental health services. Incidents are frequently left unreported.

As the war enters its fifth year, battlefield dynamics remain fluid, diplomatic prospects uncertain, and humanitarian consequences far-reaching both within Ukraine and across Europe.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Ukraine, war, four years

Related Articles:

Four Years On: How Bulgaria Has Backed Ukraine Since the Start of the War

February 24 marked four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, triggering the most severe and destructive armed conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

Politics » Defense | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 08:00

Their Names Must Not Be Forgotten: Bulgarians Who Fell in Ukraine

When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, it did not count on one thing: that among the defenders standing in its way would be Bulgarians.

Politics | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 17:32

Trump Seeks Ukraine-Russia Peace by July 4

The Trump administration is reportedly aiming to secure a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine by July 4, coinciding with the United States’ Independence Day celebrations

World » Ukraine | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 16:34

Medvedev Reissues Nuclear Threats Against Ukraine and Europe on War Anniversary

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, marked the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine by issuing renewed nuclear threats against Ukraine and parts of Europe.

World » Russia | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 15:29

Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry Reaffirms Support for Ukraine, Calls for Peace Without Concessions to Russia

As the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is marked, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its continued backing for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognize

Politics » Diplomacy | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 15:06

From Temporary Protection to Long-Term Integration: Ukrainians in Bulgaria Seek Stability

Four years after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, integrating Ukrainian refugees into Bulgarian society remains a complex and pressing challenge

Society | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 15:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Trump Seeks Ukraine-Russia Peace by July 4

The Trump administration is reportedly aiming to secure a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine by July 4, coinciding with the United States’ Independence Day celebrations

World » Ukraine | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 16:34

Zelensky Marks Four Years of War, Reveals Bunker and Honors Ukraine’s Defenders

President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine with a video address, reflecting on the first days of the war, honoring the victims of Russian aggression

World » Ukraine | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 11:00

Attacks on Ukraine’s Health Care Increased by 20% in 2025

As Ukraine enters the fifth year of full-scale war, its people have endured the highest number of attacks on their health care in 2025--increasing by nearly 20% compared to 2024.

World » Ukraine | February 23, 2026, Monday // 18:45

Brussels Stunned as Hungary Blocks Massive Ukraine Loan on War Anniversary Eve

On the eve of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has been thrown into institutional deadlock after Hungary blocked both a €90 billion emergency loan for Kyiv and a new round of sanctions against Moscow.

World » Ukraine | February 23, 2026, Monday // 16:12

Zelensky: Russia Has Begun World War III, Ukraine Prevents Global Escalation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he considers Russia’s full-scale invasion to be the beginning of a de facto Third World War, arguing that Moscow is attempting to reshape the global order, while Ukraine’s resistance is preventing the confli

World » Ukraine | February 23, 2026, Monday // 11:00

Zelensky: “Staying Where We Are Is a Major Compromise, Ukraine Won’t Cede More Territory”

President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that discussions with Russia over compromises already represent a significant concession on Ukraine’s part, and Kyiv will not cede additional territory

World » Ukraine | February 20, 2026, Friday // 14:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria