Key Dates and Deadlines Set for Bulgaria’s April 19 Parliamentary Elections

The EU “Wine Package”: Opportunities and Challenges for Bulgaria
The European Union remains the world’s largest producer, consumer, and exporter of wine, according to the European Parliamentary Research Service.
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
The Central Election Commission (CEC) has finalized the official schedule for organizing and conducting the parliamentary elections on April 19, following the presidential decree issued on February 19. The chronogram outlines all key deadlines and the responsibilities of various institutions involved in preparing for the vote.
The schedule began with the regional governors, who on February 19 were required to invite parties and coalitions represented in parliament for consultations regarding the composition of regional election commissions. By February 27, municipal mayors must issue orders to establish polling stations within their jurisdictions, while the CEC will appoint regional election commissions, approve samples of seals, signboards, and distinctive marks, and publish the list of polling stations abroad as stipulated by law.
Between February 24 and March 4, parties and coalitions must submit their registration applications to the CEC, with the GRAO verifying submitted signature lists by March 7. Initiative committees are required to submit their registration applications to the regional election commissions (REC) by March 9, at which point municipal administrations will also release preliminary electoral lists.
By March 14, updates to coalition compositions are to be completed, uniform numbering for regional polling stations established, and consultations held regarding the composition of section election commissions. Candidate lists from parties, coalitions, and initiative committees must be submitted to the REC by March 17 for registration.
On March 18, the CEC will determine the order of candidates on the ballot and participation in the election campaign through a lottery. The following day, March 19, the technical ballot sample will be approved, and municipalities will receive the necessary funds for organizing and preparing the elections. The official election campaign is set to start on March 20.
By March 24, RECs will appoint the section election commissions, and by March 28, the CEC will finalize the locations and number of polling stations abroad after verifying applications from Bulgarians living outside the country.
In addition to the chronogram, the CEC issued a set of important decisions on February 19 to guide election preparations. These include procedures for establishing polling stations abroad and appointing section election commission members, the uniform numbering of stations across the country, the structured electronic format for voter support lists for independent candidates, approval of distinctive signs for election commission members, sample signboards for RECs and SICs, and rules for advocates, observers, pollsters, and party representatives. The decisions also cover procedures for verifying voter support lists for parties, coalitions, and independent candidates, as well as the approval of election papers and the registration of parties and coalitions with the CEC.
When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, it did not count on one thing: that among the defenders standing in its way would be Bulgarians.
The parliamentary committee on constitutional and legal affairs has rejected President Iliana Yotova’s veto on amendments to the Electoral Code that cap the number of polling stations in non-EU countries at 20
Acting Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov has indicated that the delivery of Bulgaria’s second batch of eight F-16 fighter jets is likely to be postponed by approximately one year.
As the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is marked, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its continued backing for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognize
The caretaker government led by Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov has officially removed the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections from its organizational structure
Supporters of “Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria” (DSB) commemorated the children killed during the ongoing war in Ukraine by arranging a display of children’s shoes in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace