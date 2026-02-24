Key Dates and Deadlines Set for Bulgaria’s April 19 Parliamentary Elections

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has finalized the official schedule for organizing and conducting the parliamentary elections on April 19, following the presidential decree issued on February 19. The chronogram outlines all key deadlines and the responsibilities of various institutions involved in preparing for the vote.

The schedule began with the regional governors, who on February 19 were required to invite parties and coalitions represented in parliament for consultations regarding the composition of regional election commissions. By February 27, municipal mayors must issue orders to establish polling stations within their jurisdictions, while the CEC will appoint regional election commissions, approve samples of seals, signboards, and distinctive marks, and publish the list of polling stations abroad as stipulated by law.

Between February 24 and March 4, parties and coalitions must submit their registration applications to the CEC, with the GRAO verifying submitted signature lists by March 7. Initiative committees are required to submit their registration applications to the regional election commissions (REC) by March 9, at which point municipal administrations will also release preliminary electoral lists.

By March 14, updates to coalition compositions are to be completed, uniform numbering for regional polling stations established, and consultations held regarding the composition of section election commissions. Candidate lists from parties, coalitions, and initiative committees must be submitted to the REC by March 17 for registration.

On March 18, the CEC will determine the order of candidates on the ballot and participation in the election campaign through a lottery. The following day, March 19, the technical ballot sample will be approved, and municipalities will receive the necessary funds for organizing and preparing the elections. The official election campaign is set to start on March 20.

By March 24, RECs will appoint the section election commissions, and by March 28, the CEC will finalize the locations and number of polling stations abroad after verifying applications from Bulgarians living outside the country.

In addition to the chronogram, the CEC issued a set of important decisions on February 19 to guide election preparations. These include procedures for establishing polling stations abroad and appointing section election commission members, the uniform numbering of stations across the country, the structured electronic format for voter support lists for independent candidates, approval of distinctive signs for election commission members, sample signboards for RECs and SICs, and rules for advocates, observers, pollsters, and party representatives. The decisions also cover procedures for verifying voter support lists for parties, coalitions, and independent candidates, as well as the approval of election papers and the registration of parties and coalitions with the CEC.

