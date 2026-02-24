Brussels Stunned as Hungary Blocks Massive Ukraine Loan on War Anniversary Eve

World » UKRAINE | February 23, 2026, Monday // 16:12
Bulgaria: Brussels Stunned as Hungary Blocks Massive Ukraine Loan on War Anniversary Eve Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó

On the eve of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has been thrown into institutional deadlock after Hungary blocked both a €90 billion emergency loan for Kyiv and a new round of sanctions against Moscow. The back-to-back vetoes have effectively stalled decisions that were expected to be finalised this week.

Budapest’s move is linked to a dispute over oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline. The infrastructure was recently damaged in an attack widely attributed to Russia, but Hungary has blamed Ukraine for the resulting supply disruption, accusing Kyiv of political pressure. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced three retaliatory steps: suspending diesel exports to Ukraine and vetoing both the financial assistance package and the 20th sanctions round. He signalled that normal cooperation would resume once oil flows are restored.

Kyiv rejects accusations of blackmail, saying repairs are ongoing despite continued missile threats, and has proposed alternative routes for non-Russian oil deliveries to Central Europe. The escalating row has left Brussels balancing two competing priorities: safeguarding energy supplies for member states while ensuring Ukraine receives urgent support to withstand the war.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged separating the oil dispute from decisions on sanctions and financial aid, calling for a discussion on Hungary’s reasoning and possible ways forward. However, she acknowledged that adoption of the sanctions package was unlikely on Monday due to strong opposition from Budapest. The European Commission had hoped to approve the measures - including a comprehensive ban on services for Russian oil tankers - before 24 February.

Several member states voiced frustration. Sweden’s foreign minister described the delay as both shameful and damaging, while France and Estonia stressed that commitments must be upheld and saw no justification for the blockage. A crisis meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, with Croatia - whose Adriatic pipeline could serve as an alternative supply route - set to participate.

The veto on the €90 billion loan has drawn particular criticism because the European Parliament and EU leaders had already endorsed the assistance at a December summit. At that time, Hungary negotiated a full exemption from contributing financially, alongside Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Despite this opt-out, Budapest has now reversed its earlier stance. Slovakia has also halted diesel exports to Ukraine.

Kyiv has warned that it requires additional funding as early as April, especially after the suspension of US aid following the re-election of President Donald Trump. The timing of Hungary’s actions is further complicated by Orbán’s domestic political context, with parliamentary elections scheduled for 12 April and opposition to Brussels and Kyiv central to his campaign narrative.

Tensions escalated in Brussels when Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó clashed with Ukrainian journalists. Confronted with accusations that Hungary was punishing Ukraine during a harsh winter, Szijjártó rejected claims of hostility, instead alleging that Ukraine had pursued anti-Hungarian policies for years. He defended Hungary’s continued purchases of Russian energy as a sovereign decision, dismissing suggestions that such imports indirectly support Russia’s war effort.

The European Commission maintains that the Druzhba pipeline was damaged in a Russian strike in late January and has emphasised that Hungary is not facing an immediate energy emergency. At the same time, it has reiterated that Ukraine remains in a critical situation. Hungary and Slovakia are currently the only EU countries still importing significant volumes of Russian oil, even as the bloc has committed to phasing out Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

With unanimity required to adopt new sanctions and mobilise EU budget resources for the loan, the impasse underscores the fragility of European unity at a pivotal moment in the war.

