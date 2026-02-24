Cold Front Brings Rain and Strong Winds Across Bulgaria on February 24

A cold atmospheric front will move across Bulgaria on Tuesday, February 24, bringing unsettled conditions. Skies will remain predominantly overcast, and rainfall is expected to spread from northwest to southeast, affecting many parts of the country. In northern areas and in the mountains, precipitation will be heavier at times and locally significant in volume.

Winds will shift from the west-northwest and intensify during the afternoon. They will reach moderate strength in most regions, while the Danube Plain, the western section of the Upper Thracian Lowland, and the valleys of the Struma and Mesta rivers can expect strong gusts. Morning temperatures will generally range between -1°C and 4°C, with Sofia seeing around 2°C. Daytime highs will mostly fall between 10°C and 15°C, and approximately 12°C in the capital.

Mountain regions will also be under thick cloud cover. Rain will develop after midday, gradually turning into snow at elevations above 1,400 to 1,600 meters. In higher terrain, northwesterly winds will be strong and may temporarily reach storm intensity. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will climb to about 6°C, while at 2,000 meters they will hover around -1°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will be largely cloudy. Showers are forecast in the afternoon, particularly along the southern coastline, where rainfall may be heavier for short periods. A light to moderate west-northwesterly wind will affect the northern coast. Maximum air temperatures will range from 9°C to 12°C. Sea water temperatures remain low, between 4°C and 7°C, with wave heights around 2 on the Beaufort scale.

Across much of the Balkan Peninsula, cloud cover will dominate. Northern parts of the region will see precipitation, mainly rain, while mountainous areas may receive a mix of rain and snow. Northwestern sections of the peninsula are expected to experience windy conditions. In contrast, Albania, North Macedonia and Greece will enjoy mostly sunny weather during the day, though increasing cloudiness from the north is anticipated by evening.