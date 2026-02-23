“Elections Are an Investment”: Caretaker Cabinet Allocates €65 Million for April 19 Snap-Vote

Politics | February 23, 2026, Monday // 16:21
Bulgaria: “Elections Are an Investment”: Caretaker Cabinet Allocates €65 Million for April 19 Snap-Vote

The caretaker government, led by Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, has approved the allocation of €65 million for the organization of the parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19. Speaking at the first meeting of the interim cabinet, Gyurov stressed that funding the vote is a necessary commitment to democratic governance rather than a superfluous budgetary burden.

He described the task ahead as both straightforward and demanding. Straightforward, because the responsibilities are clear; demanding, because public reaction is unlikely to be enthusiastic. Acknowledging concerns among taxpayers about public spending, Gyurov said such criticism reflects a responsible society. However, he argued that elections represent an investment in democratic legitimacy, institutional trust and the right of every Bulgarian citizen, regardless of location, to participate in the political process.

The prime minister underlined that the €65 million is intended to ensure the integrity of the electoral process rather than to benefit political parties or the government. The funds will cover remuneration for members of election commissions, who bear responsibility for accurately counting ballots, as well as financing for the Central Election Commission’s public information campaign and the training of commission members. He emphasized that voting procedures must be handled by properly trained individuals capable of distinguishing between valid and invalid ballots.

Additional resources will be directed to the Ministry of Interior to guarantee order on election day, reflecting lessons learned from previous elections. Funding is also earmarked for video surveillance, which Gyurov noted had proven crucial in safeguarding the credibility of the last vote. Updating voter lists is another priority, aimed at preventing irregularities linked to inaccurate records. Provision is likewise made for opening polling stations abroad to ensure access for Bulgarian citizens living outside the country.

Gyurov was firm that while administrative costs may be streamlined, democratic standards cannot be compromised. The cabinet’s role, he said, is to secure the necessary financing with due respect for taxpayers, while upholding the principles that underpin the electoral system.

Tags: caretaker, elections, Bulgaria, Gyurov

