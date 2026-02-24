March to Begin with Pleasant Weather, Snow Melting Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria is set to welcome March 1 with mostly sunny weather, offering pleasant conditions for the start of the month. Over the next few days, skies will be largely cloudy, although precipitation will be limited and occur only in isolated areas, mainly in Eastern Bulgaria, in the form of light rain or snow. Wednesday will bring moderate northwest winds, and temperatures will dip slightly, with Thursday’s lows around zero degrees and highs ranging from 7° to 12°. By the weekend, however, temperatures are expected to climb to around 13 degrees.

“We will have a nice March 1st, and the weekend weather will be suitable for a walk,” said Anastasia Stoycheva of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology on BNT.

Looking ahead to International Women’s Day on March 8, the forecast is less favorable. “It doesn’t look like the weather will be very good for March 8,” Stoycheva noted. She added that Southern Bulgaria saw unusually high precipitation in February, with some areas receiving four to five times the normal amounts. Such frequent Mediterranean cyclones are not expected in the coming days, though occasional precipitation may still occur.

Snow cover remains in Northern Bulgaria, ranging from 5 to 20 centimeters. Ruse recorded the highest accumulation, which had slightly decreased from 23 centimeters yesterday to 17 centimeters this morning. Southern Bulgaria also retains some snow cover, but with rising temperatures, it is expected to melt quickly over the next few days.