Serbia Moves Toward First Nuclear Power Plant, Targeting 2040

Serbia is advancing its plans to build its first nuclear power plant, with a potential connection to the electricity grid by 2040, the country’s Minister of Mining and Energy, Dubravka Džedović Handanović, announced. The nation is currently in the preparatory stages of developing its nuclear program, collaborating with the French company EDF while remaining open to partnerships with other technology providers.

During a recent meeting with a delegation from Russian state corporation Rosatom, led by Director General Alexey Likhachev, Minister Džedović Handanović outlined that the initial two stages of Serbia’s nuclear program are expected to be completed by 2032. By then, advancements in small modular reactor technology could offer Serbia additional options for future development.

When we are institutionally, regulatoryly and personnel-wise prepared, we will be able to choose a partner and a technology carrier and enter the construction process so that after 2040 we will have a nuclear power plant connected to the grid,” Džedović Handanović said, according to RFE/RL.

During the talks, Likhachev shared Rosatom’s international experience, noting ongoing projects in nine countries, including China, India, Egypt, Turkey, and Hungary, covering around 30 power units of various capacities. He suggested that cooperation with Serbia could involve forming a joint working group focused on public education, personnel training, and regulatory analysis. Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko was also present.

Serbia’s interest in nuclear energy reflects a broader goal of diversifying its energy sector and reducing reliance on Russian gas. The government has already initiated public discussions on nuclear energy, starting in July 2024, following a memorandum of understanding signed by five ministries and 20 scientific institutes and organizations.

Although Russia’s dominance in oil and gas exports has diminished since the 2022 Ukraine war, it remains the largest global supplier of nuclear fuel, accounting for over 40 percent of the market. This dependence is particularly significant for countries operating Russian-made reactors. Rosatom currently runs 18 reactors in the European Union, primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, and nuclear fuel from Russia has been exempted from EU sanctions. Meanwhile, Western countries including the United States, Britain, and France are expanding domestic uranium enrichment and reactor construction to reduce reliance on Russian supplies.

Facing these global shifts, Belgrade must make strategic decisions that consider long-term energy security. Serbia currently relies on coal for almost 70 percent of its electricity generation but has pledged to phase out coal entirely by 2050. To achieve this, nuclear power will need to become a core component of the country’s energy mix alongside an increasing share of renewable sources.

