Bulgaria Completes Collection of 86% of Leva as Euro Circulation Stabilizes

Business » FINANCE | February 23, 2026, Monday // 16:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Completes Collection of 86% of Leva as Euro Circulation Stabilizes

Bulgaria has successfully collected the majority of its national currency. Acting Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski emphasized during the regular briefing of the Coordination Center of the Euro Mechanism that the state is committed to protecting citizens throughout this transition, working closely with regulatory bodies to ensure a smooth process.

Klisurski praised the institutions involved for their effective management so far and highlighted that adopting the common European currency is a gradual process that will span several months. He stressed that the introduction of the euro should not trigger speculative price increases, assuring that such risks will be carefully managed.

Vladimir Ivanov, head of the Euro Mechanism and Chairman of the Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets, reported that 86 percent of all leva in circulation have already been collected, leaving about 4.4 billion leva still in the hands of citizens. He added that the circulation of leva is well-controlled and that euro banknotes are being handled efficiently.

Since the start of 2026, Bulgarian Posts offices have conducted nearly 148,000 currency exchange operations totaling 220 million leva. Ivanov also noted the detection of 13 attempts to circulate counterfeit euro banknotes between February 13 and 18, including several high-denomination 500-euro notes.

The dual display of prices in both leva and euro will continue until August, and commercial banks will offer fee-free currency exchanges until the end of June, Ivanov confirmed. He also reported that the wholesale consumer basket has decreased by 1 euro compared to the previous week, now valued at 57 euros.

On inflation, Ivanov pointed out that price increases are moderate and largely concentrated in the service sector, emphasizing that the introduction of the euro itself is not a significant driver of inflation. Overall, both Klisurski and Ivanov portrayed the euro adoption process as orderly, well-monitored, and designed to protect Bulgarian citizens during the transition.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BNB, euro, Bulgaria, leva

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Inflation Aligns Closely with Eurozone Average

The Coordination Center for the Euro Adoption Mechanism held its regular briefing yesterday, highlighting that the process of adopting the euro in Bulgaria is progressing smoothly. One of the central points of discussion was the current inflation situatio

Business » Finance | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Surges in Wealth Rankings: Ahead of Romania, Czech Republic, and Poland

Bulgaria is no longer Europe’s poorest nation, according to the latest Global Wealth Report from Swiss bank UBS. The study shows that in terms of average wealth, Bulgaria has overtaken Romania and Turkey, while its median wealth places it ahead of some tr

Business | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 09:00

Key Dates and Deadlines Set for Bulgaria’s April 19 Parliamentary Elections

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has finalized the official schedule for organizing and conducting the parliamentary elections on April 19, following the presidential decree issued on February 19.

Politics | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 08:00

From Bulgaria to the Mediterranean: American Warplanes Mass Near Iran

A visible concentration of United States military aircraft at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport has sparked political debate and public speculation in Bulgaria.

Politics » Defense | February 23, 2026, Monday // 18:52

Cold Front Brings Rain and Strong Winds Across Bulgaria on February 24

A cold atmospheric front will move across Bulgaria on Tuesday, February 24, bringing unsettled conditions

Society » Environment | February 23, 2026, Monday // 16:46

“Elections Are an Investment”: Caretaker Cabinet Allocates €65 Million for April 19 Snap-Vote

The caretaker government, led by Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, has approved the allocation of €65 million for the organization of the parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19

Politics | February 23, 2026, Monday // 16:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Interim Finance Minister Confirms Budget Extension, Calls on Departments to Implement Planned Pay Raise

Caretaker Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski has urged all departments, ministries, and municipalities to implement the planned 5 percent salary increase for public sector employees, noting that many have not yet done so despite it being provided for in th

Business » Finance | February 23, 2026, Monday // 12:26

Foreign Investments in Bulgaria Rise 14% in 2025

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria recorded steady growth in 2025, increasing by 14.2 percent compared with the previous year and reaching a total of 3.261 billion euros

Business » Finance | February 23, 2026, Monday // 09:15

Bulgaria’s Investment Fund Assets Reach 7.05 Billion Euros

Assets managed by Bulgarian and foreign investment funds operating in the country reached BGN 13.79 billion (approximately EUR 7.05 billion) at the end of December 2025

Business » Finance | February 22, 2026, Sunday // 10:38

Digital Euro Seen as Complementary Form of Money, Not a Replacement

The digital euro should be understood as an additional form of money rather than a replacement for existing payment methods, according to Senior Assistant Professor Dr. Atanas Kamelarov from the University of Economics in Varna.

Business » Finance | February 20, 2026, Friday // 15:13

Euro Adoption in Bulgaria Enters Stable Phase as Awareness Grows

Following the initial busy period at the start of 2026, the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria has moved into a steadier and more predictable phase. Both citizens and businesses are now operating calmly with the new currency.

Business » Finance | February 20, 2026, Friday // 09:02

Bulgaria: Household Incomes Grow Faster Than Spending in Late 2025

Average household income per person in Bulgaria grew more strongly than spending during the last quarter of 2025, according to data from the National Statistical Institute.

Business » Finance | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 09:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria