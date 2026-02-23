UK Tightens Entry Rules: Bulgarians Must Get ETA from February 25
The United Kingdom is introducing stricter entry rules starting Wednesday, February 25, which will also affect Bulgarian travelers. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all visitors from countries whose citizens do not require a visa for short stays of up to six months must now obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before traveling. Those without an ETA will be denied boarding for flights to the UK.
Bulgarian citizens who hold residency permits in Ireland and are traveling from Ireland to the UK are exempt from this requirement, provided they can present official proof of their Irish residency. This exemption is limited to travel within the Common Travel Area, which includes the UK and Ireland. For travel to the UK from outside this zone, Bulgarians residing in Ireland must still obtain an ETA.
British and Irish citizens, including dual nationals, are not eligible for an ETA. They must either travel with a valid British or Irish passport or carry a Certificate of Entitlement to the Right of Abode affixed to a foreign passport.
Applicants are advised to submit their ETA at least three days before their planned travel. The authorization, once granted, is valid for two years or until the passport it is linked to expires, whichever comes first. The full procedure and application form are publicly available online.
