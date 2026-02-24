Massive Argentine Sunflower Arrivals Threaten Bulgaria’s Domestic Market, Producers Warn

Bulgarian grain producers are warning of a surge in sunflower imports from Argentina, raising concerns over both market stability and food safety. According to Nova TV, six shipments totaling approximately 200,000 tons are on their way to Bulgaria, with one already docked.

Iliya Prodanov, chairman of the National Association of Grain Growers, described the quality of the imported sunflower as “questionable” and criticized the pricing as “opaque.” He emphasized that South American production standards differ significantly from European ones, pointing out that “over 90-95% of plant protection products banned in the European Union are allowed in South American countries.”

Prodanov also questioned the ability of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency to carry out effective inspections. He called for stricter controls and comprehensive testing of the incoming sunflower for residual pesticides, heavy metals, and genetically modified organisms, which are legally cultivated in South America.

The influx is already affecting local markets. Over the past ten days, sunflower prices in Bulgaria and Romania have dropped by roughly 10%. Prodanov highlighted that Bulgaria currently has about 600,000 tons of domestic sunflower in stock, and the Argentine imports, amounting to one-sixth to one-seventh of the country’s annual production, are arriving within just 15 days, creating a sudden market shock.

The association also criticized the lack of consultation over Bulgaria’s stance on the Mercosur agreement. “The agricultural sector and society have not been informed, and the official figures used to form the state position do not reflect the reality of such imports,” Prodanov said. Grain producers are urging the government to reconsider protective measures, noting that sunflower currently lacks safeguards against this level of international competition.