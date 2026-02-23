“How Will Radev Compete with Me?” Borissov Claims GERB Has Done More for Bulgaria Than Anyone

During a gathering in Stara Zagora with nearly 1,000 mayors from villages, municipalities, and regional cities, GERB leader Boyko Borissov spoke candidly about the party’s achievements and the upcoming electoral challenges. He questioned how President Rumen Radev could compete with him after ten years in office, stressing that GERB has consistently prioritized the state above party interests.

Borissov highlighted key accomplishments, including Bulgaria’s entry into the "Board of Peace", the election of Nickolay Mladenov, integration into the eurozone and Schengen, and successful negotiations with European leaders. “There is no one who has done more for this country than me and GERB,” he said. He also criticized Radev’s frequent references to an “oligarchy,” stating: “When he says 'oligarchy,' let him say which one it is. I claim that there is no oligarchy in GERB.”

On political strategy, Borissov stressed that GERB remains united and principled. “GERB’s positions are for peace, but we support Ukraine. I know that this leads to an outflow of voters, but these are principles,” he said. He further accused Radev of playing a subtle game to balance relations with Russia, Europe, and America.

Borissov also addressed the caretaker cabinet, specifically Atanas Zapryanov’s role. “The world is at war. That is why I most correctly agreed that he should remain in the government,” Borissov said, though he described the cabinet as aligned with WCC-DB, Ahmed Dogan, and Radev. He underlined that the Ministry of Internal Affairs would manage elections, but “no one can overthrow GERB.”

The former Prime Minister emphasized the importance of local governance and highlighted the voices of smaller municipalities. Mayors shared their experiences: Zhivko Todorov of Stara Zagora pointed to the need for comprehensive rehabilitation of the fourth-class road network, while Veliko Tarnovo’s Daniel Panov praised the restart of local funding under the Zhelyazkov cabinet. Burgas mayor Dimitar Nikolov remarked, “We at GERB lack self-confidence, and we are just working boys and girls.”

Tomislav Donchev, former Deputy Prime Minister, stressed the resilience of GERB: “They have been trying to destroy GERB for 12 years. All sorts of 'destroyers' have tried, but one reason they didn’t succeed is our mayors and the fact that we are close to the people.” Borissov added, “Look at what GERB has at its disposal - 1,090 mayors.”

He also criticized opponents for focusing on perceived faults rather than results. “Our opponents really like to look for faults in GERB, since they are in a continuous fault… Delyan Dobrev has never written me a list of results, there is no fault,” he said. Borissov reiterated the importance of statesmanship: “I know what the packaging of GERB and Peevski costs us. I also know what the eurozone, Schengen, and the Recovery Plan cost us. This is statesmanship - the state before the party.”

Addressing economic policy, Borissov pledged predictability for businesses, ruling out tax or social security increases. He blamed the leftward shift of the state and the resulting debt spiral on Asen Vassilev. “GERB built bridges, squares, halls, hospitals, streets, boulevards. How will Radev stand up to compete with me? On the basis of what?! He has been head of state for 10 years, the first in the state,” Borissov said, adding that Radev lacks a party and relies on protest votes.

Concluding his remarks, Borissov returned to the strength and unity of GERB: “As long as we are so united, neither Dogan nor Delyan can bring us down. Neither Asen nor Mirchev can dissuade people from trusting us.” He underscored the upcoming elections would be challenging, yet maintained that the party is prepared to remain resilient and connected to citizens across Bulgaria.