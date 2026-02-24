Interim Finance Minister Confirms Budget Extension, Calls on Departments to Implement Planned Pay Raise

Caretaker Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski has urged all departments, ministries, and municipalities to implement the planned 5 percent salary increase for public sector employees, noting that many have not yet done so despite it being provided for in the budget extension law.

He made this call during today’s regular weekly briefing of the Coordination Center of the Euro Mechanism, emphasizing the caretaker government’s commitment to protecting citizens’ interests.

Klisurski confirmed that the caretaker government will submit the second extension law for the 2025 budget to the National Assembly within days, as the current law expires on March 31. The extension will retain the planned indexation for public sector salaries based on annual inflation.

"I call on all heads of departments and state structures to introduce the planned increase now as well," Klisurski stated, underlining the urgency of implementing the salary adjustments retroactively from January 1.

During today’s first extraordinary meeting of the caretaker government, the budget for the upcoming April 19 elections was also adopted, ensuring the state’s financial readiness for the vote.

Klisurski also reiterated the caretaker government’s focus on a smooth transition to the euro. “We will work tirelessly, together with independent regulators, to ensure that the introduction of the euro is successful and benefits all Bulgarian citizens,” he said.

Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the Coordination Center of the Euro Adoption Mechanism, noted that the consumer basket for 27 main food products decreased by one euro over the past week, now standing at 57 euros, compared to 58 euros last week. He added that over 86 percent of levs have been collected as part of the transition preparations, leaving approximately 4.4 billion levs in the hands of citizens.