Bulgaria Closes Milano-Cortina Olympics with Two Medals and Strong Signs of Progress

Sports | February 23, 2026, Monday // 11:09
Bulgaria Closes Milano-Cortina Olympics with Two Medals and Strong Signs of Progress

Bulgaria’s participation in the 25th Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina concluded with the women’s 12.5 km mass start in biathlon, featuring Lora Hristova and Milena Todorova. Hristova finished 14th and Todorova 20th, with Hristova on course for a second medal until fatigue led to two missed shots in the final stage, costing her positions. Despite this, the Games will be remembered fondly, as Bulgaria secured two medals and showcased a promising trajectory for the 2030 Winter Olympics in France.

Lora Hristova’s Rise
At just 22, biathlete Lora Hristova emerged as Bulgaria’s standout performer in Milano-Cortina. Entering the Games with modest international recognition, she quickly made her mark, capturing bronze in the 15 km individual race with flawless shooting. She also placed 11th in the sprint, seventh in the pursuit, and contributed to Bulgaria’s 12th place finish in the women’s 4x6 km relay, the country’s best since Turin 2006. Hristova impressed not only with her precision on the range but also with her speed and stamina on the course, signaling a bright future ahead.

Tervel Zamfirov’s Breakthrough
Bulgaria’s first medal of the Games came courtesy of 20-year-old snowboarder Tervel Zamfirov, who earned bronze in the men’s parallel giant slalom on February 8. The small final saw Zamfirov narrowly defeat Slovenia’s Tim Mastnak after a photo finish. Reflecting on his achievement, he credited genetics and perseverance, following the disappointment of narrowly missing a golden chance in an earlier round. Already a world youth champion, Zamfirov confirmed his status as one of Bulgaria’s most promising winter athletes.

The day also highlighted the depth of Bulgaria’s snowboarding talent, with his sister Malena missing the women’s quarterfinals by just two hundredths of a second and experienced rider Radoslav Yankov falling just short of the men’s top eight. February 8 will remain memorable for the strong showing by Bulgarian snowboarders.

Milena Todorova’s Strong Effort
Milena Todorova, 28, showcased her consistency in the women’s sprint, finishing just 16 seconds shy of a bronze medal. Her visible disappointment after the race underscored her determination and competitive spirit. Todorova remains the anchor of Bulgaria’s women’s biathlon team, complementing Hristova’s meteoric rise. Her performance reflects the progress made ahead of the World Cup circuit leading up to future Olympic Games.

Vladimir Zografski’s Consistency in Ski Jumping
Ski jumper Vladimir Zografski overcame early setbacks in Milano-Cortina to finish 10th in the large hill competition, setting a personal Olympic record. The Samokov native had narrowly missed the small hill final but rebounded admirably, improving on his 14th-place finish in Pyeongchang 2018. Zografski leaves Italy confident in his abilities and prepared for upcoming World Championship events.

Albert Popov’s Unfortunate Outcome
Alpine skiing saw disappointment for Bulgaria’s leading skier, Albert Popov, who was unable to finish the slalom due to challenging weather conditions. High expectations and strong preparations were met with unfortunate circumstances on the day, though Popov remains competitive in the ongoing World Cup season.

Other Bulgarian Competitors
Beyond medalists and near-podium performances, Bulgaria’s Olympic team included Alexandra Feigin (figure skating), Vladimir Iliev, Blagoy Todev, Anton Sinapov, Konstantin Vassilev, Valentina Dimitrova, Maria Zdravkova (biathlon), Kalin Zlatkov, Anina Zurbriggen (skiing), Mario Matikanov, Daniel Peshkov, Kalina Nedyalkova (cross-country skiing), and Alexander Krashnjak (snowboarding). Though they did not reach the podium, their efforts contributed to what BOK chairman Vessela Lecheva described as Bulgaria’s strongest Winter Olympics showing in 20 years, dating back to Turin 2006.

The collective results reflect Bulgaria’s growing prominence, particularly in biathlon and snowboarding, signaling that the country’s athletes are increasingly capable of competing with more established winter sports nations. With talent like Hristova and Zamfirov leading the way, the future of Bulgarian winter sports looks bright.

