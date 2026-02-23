Zelensky: Russia Has Begun World War III, Ukraine Prevents Global Escalation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he considers Russia’s full-scale invasion to be the beginning of a de facto Third World War, arguing that Moscow is attempting to reshape the global order, while Ukraine’s resistance is preventing the conflict from escalating into a broader international confrontation.

In an interview with the BBC, Zelensky stated that Vladimir Putin “has already started” a world war, framing the issue not as a hypothetical future risk but as an ongoing reality. The decisive question, he said, is how far Russia will be able to advance and how it can be stopped. According to Zelensky, the Kremlin seeks to impose a different model of life on other nations and overturn choices made by sovereign societies. He maintained that sustained Ukrainian resistance is currently containing the war within its present масшеб.

Addressing territorial issues, Zelensky reiterated that restoring Ukraine’s 1991 borders would represent justice and a full political victory. However, he acknowledged that attempting to achieve this immediately through military means would come at an enormous human cost. Ukraine does not presently possess sufficient weapons or personnel to liberate all occupied territories at once, he said, warning that such an effort could result in the loss of millions of lives. “What is land without people?” he asked, underscoring that preserving the population and statehood takes precedence.

The president firmly rejected proposals reportedly discussed in U.S.-backed peace initiatives that would require Kyiv to cede roughly 20% of Donetsk Oblast, as well as occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, in exchange for a ceasefire. He described such concessions not as compromise but as abandonment - weakening Ukraine’s position and leaving hundreds of thousands of citizens under Russian control. In his view, this would fracture Ukrainian society and create long-term instability. He also warned that freezing the conflict along current front lines could enable Moscow to regroup and renew aggression within a few years.

Zelensky stressed that Russia’s leadership cannot be trusted to honor agreements, arguing that the Kremlin acts solely in its own interests. Western partners, he said, should focus on restraining Russia rather than attempting to appease it. While Putin may not voluntarily end the war, Zelensky suggested that sufficient political, economic and military pressure could compel a change in course.

On security guarantees, Zelensky emphasized that any long-term arrangements with the United States must be institutional rather than personal. Given that presidents change, he said, commitments should be закреплены through U.S. congressional decisions to ensure durability over decades. He also highlighted Ukraine’s urgent need for strengthened air defense capabilities and called for permission to produce U.S. weapons under license, particularly Patriot missile systems.

Regarding domestic politics, Zelensky noted that elections could theoretically be held during wartime but only once credible security guarantees are in place. He added that he has not yet decided whether he would seek another term. Previously, he indicated that any territorial concessions as part of a peace settlement should ultimately be decided by the Ukrainian people, potentially via referendum.

The comments come amid renewed diplomatic activity. A third round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States took place in Geneva on 17–18 February 2026, mediated by U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Ahead of the meeting, Trump urged Ukraine to engage swiftly in negotiations. His administration has promoted a 28-point peace plan that reportedly includes an immediate ceasefire, recognition of Russian control over occupied territories in Donbas and Crimea, Ukraine’s renunciation of NATO membership, and limits on the size of its armed forces.

Meanwhile, in a video address marking the Soviet-era holiday on 23 February, Vladimir Putin announced plans to continue expanding Russia’s military capabilities and called for comprehensive militarization of society, reinforcing concerns in Kyiv that Moscow is preparing for a prolonged confrontation rather than seeking a genuine settlement.