Sofia Airport Runway to Close Briefly for Repairs, Authorities Deny Link to US Military Aircraft

The runway at Sofia Airport "Vasil Levski" Airport will be temporarily closed on February 23 and 24 to allow for routine repairs to shafts located near the strip. According to the airport’s press office, operations will be suspended on February 23 between 03:15 and 04:50, and on February 24 between 03:05 and 05:35. The timing was selected because no regular take-offs or landings are scheduled during those hours.

Airport representatives stressed that the maintenance work is carried out in line with international aviation requirements and has no connection to the presence of United States military aircraft at the facility. They underlined that the closure applies to all flights without exception.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that aircraft from the United States Air Force are currently stationed at the Sofia airport, following media reports on the matter. The development prompted the parliamentary group of Revival to call for a hearing of the responsible ministers in the National Assembly.

Separately, it was reported that the runway would also be closed to all flights during the night of February 24 between 03:00 and 05:30 for the same repair activities. The airport reiterated in statements to NOVA that the schedule corresponds to a period when no regular civilian traffic is planned. Officials again rejected any link between the repairs and the American military aircraft seen at the airport.

Earlier information indicated different time slots for closures on February 23 from 01:15 to 02:50 and on February 24 from 01:05 to 03:35, with the latter partly overlapping the subsequently announced window. The reports emerged amid widespread circulation of photographs showing American military transport planes and refuelling aircraft deployed at the airport in Sofia’s Vrazhdebna district.