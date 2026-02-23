Bulgaria Weather Outlook: Sunshine Early, Clouds Later on Monday

February 22, 2026, Sunday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Weather Outlook: Sunshine Early, Clouds Later on Monday Photo: Stella Ivanova

Monday will begin with clear skies across much of the country. Before midday, cloud cover will start advancing from the northwest, gradually spreading and by evening reaching the southeastern regions as well. In the northeast, isolated light rainfall cannot be ruled out. Later in the afternoon, clouds are expected to thin and break. Daytime highs will range between 8°C and 13°C, with temperatures in Sofia hovering around 10°C.

In the mountainous areas, conditions will remain changeable. There will be periods of cloudiness and on some peaks brief light snowfall is possible. Winds will be moderate to strong. Temperatures will climb compared to previous days, reaching around 6°C at 1,200 meters and about 0°C at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunshine will dominate for most of the day, although cloud cover will increase later on. Rain is not forecast. Maximum temperatures will vary between 6°C and 9°C. Sea water temperatures will be between 4°C and 7°C, while wave activity is expected at 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.

In Sofia, sunrise will be at 7:12 a.m., with sunset at 6:08 p.m., making the length of the day 10 hours and 56 minutes. The Moon will be one day short of its first quarter phase.

