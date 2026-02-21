Over 40 km of New Routes to Link More Sofia Districts with Metro System

From April, several previously underserved parts of Sofia are set to gain direct links to the metro through more than 40 kilometers of new and reorganized bus routes. Reports submitted by Deputy Mayor for Transport Viktor Chaushev to the Sofia Municipal Council, scheduled for discussion on February 26, outline the expansion.

For the first time, the residential areas of Kosanin Dol, Lozen Park, Gorna Banya and the zone around Naroden Gero Street will be incorporated into the city’s regular public transport network. The objective is to provide residents with easier access to metro stations, commercial sites, schools and administrative services, while reducing reliance on private vehicles and easing congestion in heavily trafficked districts. Mayor Vasil Terziev stated that despite financial constraints and longstanding management challenges in transport companies, the municipality is continuing to broaden coverage and upgrade services.

In the Pancharevo region and the southeastern outskirts, two new feeder lines are planned. Bus No. 180 will run between Business Park metro station and the Kosanin Dol bus station, while No. 182 will connect Business Park metro station with the village of German and Lozen Park residential area. These additions will integrate Kosanin Dol’s villa zone and Lozen Park into the network and establish a direct link to the first metro line. Suburban routes currently numbered 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 are to be renumbered within the 181–188 range, creating a clearer structure for lines serving the Pancharevo direction.

Further measures target southern and southwestern Sofia. A new line No. 65 will operate between Krasno Selo metro station and Boyanska Tsarkva, ensuring a direct connection between the Gardova Glava area and metro line M3. Another new route, No. 806, will link Gorna Banya metro station with the Gorna Banya bus station, covering territory that previously lacked public transport access.

Changes also affect existing services. Line No. 805 will be discontinued and replaced by No. 95, which will connect Studentski Grad with Manastirski Livadi – West via the newly developed section of Todor Kableshkov Boulevard and its dedicated bus lane. Line No. 107 will adopt a revised route with two-way traffic along Naroden Gero Street and improved interchange with trams on Tsar Boris III Boulevard. Route No. 801 will be optimized to enhance access to schools and healthcare facilities in Manastirski Livadi, Buxton and Gotse Delchev, while No. 804 will be extended to Knyazhevo bus station to facilitate transfers to tram lines 5 and 11.

Collectively, the proposals expand public transport into areas previously without service and strengthen links to the Business Park, Krasno Selo and Gorna Banya metro stations, as well as to key tram corridors. Plans also include installing a fast-charging station for electric buses, modernizing stop information systems and refining traffic organization in strategic locations. According to Chaushev, the initiative aims to deliver faster, more dependable and more accessible urban mobility, offering residents a practical alternative to car travel.