Bulgaria: Search Suspended as Three Fishermen Remain Missing off Sozopol

Society » INCIDENTS | February 21, 2026, Saturday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Search Suspended as Three Fishermen Remain Missing off Sozopol

Search efforts for the three fishermen who went missing off the coast near Sozopol are set to resume, weather permitting, after their vessel was located on the seabed. The boat, reported overdue on Wednesday, was found roughly five kilometers offshore between Sozopol and Primorsko, at a depth of around 38 to 40 meters. An initial underwater inspection did not reveal any sign of the crew.

Further reading: Sunken Boat with Three On Board Located off Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast

The operation involved remotely operated underwater vehicles and naval diving specialists, who confirmed the wreck’s position. However, strong currents and extremely poor visibility limited the scope of the examination, allowing only a partial survey of the site. The Navy indicated that further work will depend on improved hydrometeorological conditions, with forecasts suggesting a possible window after Monday. An additional diving team and specialized equipment from Varna were deployed to the Burgas naval base in anticipation of deteriorating weather, and an early-morning attempt to continue the inspection was subsequently halted.

The missing men have been identified as 58-year-old captain Hristo Spasov, his 25-year-old son and another crew member. According to reports, a fishing vessel equipped with sonar first detected the wreck at the coordinates corresponding to the disappearance. Volunteer fishermen joined divers in examining the area, where a sheen believed to be diesel fuel was observed on the sea surface.

Authorities are closely monitoring the environmental situation. The Ministry of Environment and Waters stated that safeguarding the marine ecosystem remains a priority and that, so far, no confirmed pollution has been recorded in the affected section of the Black Sea. On February 19, a cutter from the Executive Agency for Maritime Administration, accompanied by an inspector from its Burgas directorate, surveyed the area without identifying oil contamination. A separate check by the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture, prompted by signals of a possible oil slick, likewise found no evidence of pollution.

Despite confirmation that the fishing vessel lies submerged near Maslen Nos, the whereabouts of the three men on board remain unknown as rescue and inspection activities await more favorable sea conditions.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: maslen nos, vessel

Related Articles:

Sunken Boat with Three On Board Located off Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast

The fishing vessel that vanished from radar early Wednesday has been located, NOVA reported, citing its own sources. The boat, identified as VN 8112, was discovered on the seabed near Maslen Nos.

Society » Incidents | February 20, 2026, Friday // 15:20

Search Resumes for Three Fishermen Missing near Bulgaria’s Southern Coast

The search for the fishing vessel with three people on board, which vanished east of cape Maslen Nos, is resuming this morning with an expanded effort

Society » Incidents | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 10:34

Bulgaria Launches Full-Scale Search for Missing Fishing Vessel off Sozopol

A rescue operation is ongoing to locate a Bulgarian fishing vessel that vanished from radar early Wednesday in the Black Sea near Sozopol.

Society » Incidents | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 18:30

Bulgaria Launches Sea Trials for First Modular Patrol Vessel of the Navy

Sea trials have begun for Bulgaria’s first multipurpose modular patrol vessel for the Navy, marking another step in the modernization of the country’s maritime defense capabilities

Politics » Defense | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 11:06

Bulgarian Naval Research Vessel Returns Triumphant from Antarctic Expedition

In a triumphant return to Varna, the Bulgarian naval research vessel Sv. Sv. Kiril i Metodii (RSV 421) completed its 32nd expedition to Antarctica

Society | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 16:17

Chinese Fishing Vessel capsized in the Indian Ocean: 39 People are Missing

A Chinese fishing vessel capsized in the central part of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday and all 39 people on board are missing

World | May 17, 2023, Wednesday // 07:54
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Sunken Boat with Three On Board Located off Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast

The fishing vessel that vanished from radar early Wednesday has been located, NOVA reported, citing its own sources. The boat, identified as VN 8112, was discovered on the seabed near Maslen Nos.

Society » Incidents | February 20, 2026, Friday // 15:20

Bulgaria Fears the Worst After Ship Goes Missing Off the Coast Near Sozopol

Teams of volunteers searching for the missing fishing vessel near Sozopol have discovered an oil spill in the sea at the point where the ship’s signal was last detected.

Society » Incidents | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 16:31

Search Resumes for Three Fishermen Missing near Bulgaria’s Southern Coast

The search for the fishing vessel with three people on board, which vanished east of cape Maslen Nos, is resuming this morning with an expanded effort

Society » Incidents | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 10:34

Bulgaria Launches Full-Scale Search for Missing Fishing Vessel off Sozopol

A rescue operation is ongoing to locate a Bulgarian fishing vessel that vanished from radar early Wednesday in the Black Sea near Sozopol.

Society » Incidents | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 18:30

Tragedy Near Vidin: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies in Collision with Truck

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 5-year-old girl near Vidin, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Danube city.

Society » Incidents | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 12:41

Bucharest-Bound Bus Slides into Ditch Near Bulgarian Village, Passengers Safe

A bus carrying 25 passengers on a route to Bucharest became stranded near the Bulgarian village of Vardim, close to Svishtov, amid difficult winter conditions in the Veliko Tarnovo region.

Society » Incidents | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 09:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria