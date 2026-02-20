Bulgaria: Search Suspended as Three Fishermen Remain Missing off Sozopol

Search efforts for the three fishermen who went missing off the coast near Sozopol are set to resume, weather permitting, after their vessel was located on the seabed. The boat, reported overdue on Wednesday, was found roughly five kilometers offshore between Sozopol and Primorsko, at a depth of around 38 to 40 meters. An initial underwater inspection did not reveal any sign of the crew.

The operation involved remotely operated underwater vehicles and naval diving specialists, who confirmed the wreck’s position. However, strong currents and extremely poor visibility limited the scope of the examination, allowing only a partial survey of the site. The Navy indicated that further work will depend on improved hydrometeorological conditions, with forecasts suggesting a possible window after Monday. An additional diving team and specialized equipment from Varna were deployed to the Burgas naval base in anticipation of deteriorating weather, and an early-morning attempt to continue the inspection was subsequently halted.

The missing men have been identified as 58-year-old captain Hristo Spasov, his 25-year-old son and another crew member. According to reports, a fishing vessel equipped with sonar first detected the wreck at the coordinates corresponding to the disappearance. Volunteer fishermen joined divers in examining the area, where a sheen believed to be diesel fuel was observed on the sea surface.

Authorities are closely monitoring the environmental situation. The Ministry of Environment and Waters stated that safeguarding the marine ecosystem remains a priority and that, so far, no confirmed pollution has been recorded in the affected section of the Black Sea. On February 19, a cutter from the Executive Agency for Maritime Administration, accompanied by an inspector from its Burgas directorate, surveyed the area without identifying oil contamination. A separate check by the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture, prompted by signals of a possible oil slick, likewise found no evidence of pollution.

Despite confirmation that the fishing vessel lies submerged near Maslen Nos, the whereabouts of the three men on board remain unknown as rescue and inspection activities await more favorable sea conditions.