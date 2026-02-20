Sofia Drivers at Risk? Experts Warn Over “Blinds” on Traffic Lights

Society | February 20, 2026, Friday // 16:11
Bulgaria: Sofia Drivers at Risk? Experts Warn Over “Blinds” on Traffic Lights

The European Center for Transport Policy (EUCTP) has urged Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev to order the removal of devices resembling “blinds” installed on green traffic lights across the Bulgarian capital, warning that they may compromise road safety.

In a formal letter to the Sofia Municipality, the association said it had received multiple reports from citizens concerned about these elements at signal-controlled intersections. The ECTP stressed that traffic management should ensure that drivers can perceive road signs, markings, and signals quickly and clearly, and that any device limiting visibility directly contradicts this principle.

The association noted that current regulations explicitly promote improving the visibility of traffic lights, not restricting it. There is no legal basis for concealing or obstructing signal devices, as doing so conflicts with core traffic safety rules.

The letter highlighted Orlov Most as an example, where the high number of accidents stems not only from traffic lights but from broader issues in traffic organization. According to the ECTP, errors and confusing management decisions are the main contributors to incidents in the area.

The association called for immediate action to remove the obstructive devices, which it considers a direct threat to public safety, and warned that it would pursue legal measures if the municipality fails to respond.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: traffic lights, blinds, sofia, traffic

Related Articles:

Over 40 km of New Routes to Link More Sofia Districts with Metro System

From April, several previously underserved parts of Sofia are set to gain direct links to the metro through more than 40 kilometers of new and reorganized bus routes

Society | February 21, 2026, Saturday // 11:03

Bulgaria: Syrian National Sentenced to Four Years for Sexual Assault and Theft in Sofia

A 37-year-old Syrian citizen has been sentenced to four years in prison following a conviction for committing acts intended to satisfy sexual desire without intercourse and for extorting BGN 50, according to the Sofia District Prosecution Office.

Crime | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 15:41

Son Charged After Father Assaulted and Stabbed in Sofia Apartment

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 30-year-old man with inflicting serious bodily harm on his father in an incident of domestic violence.

Crime | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 12:10

Sofia to Expand Tram Network with 80 New Vehicles in Major 2026 Investment

Sofia Municipality has initiated the process to acquire 80 new trams, with an initial market consultation already posted on the national public procurement portal.

Society | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 16:41

EU Prosecutors Charge Four in Bulgaria Over Fraud with Disability Employment Funds

The European Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has formally charged four individuals in a case involving the misuse of European funds intended to support the employment of people with disabilities.

World » EU | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 15:02

Sofia Proposes New Admission Rules for Nurseries and Kindergartens

Sofia Municipality has proposed changes to the rules governing admission to nurseries and kindergartens in the Bulgarian capital

Society » Education | February 16, 2026, Monday // 15:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Over 40 km of New Routes to Link More Sofia Districts with Metro System

From April, several previously underserved parts of Sofia are set to gain direct links to the metro through more than 40 kilometers of new and reorganized bus routes

Society | February 21, 2026, Saturday // 11:03

Bulgaria: Search Suspended as Three Fishermen Remain Missing off Sozopol

Search efforts for the three fishermen who went missing off the coast near Sozopol are set to resume, weather permitting, after their vessel was located on the seabed

Society » Incidents | February 21, 2026, Saturday // 11:00

Floods, Snow and Rockfalls Trigger Transport Disruptions Across Bulgaria

Ardino Municipality has once again introduced a partial state of emergency, marking the seventh such measure since the start of the year.

Society » Environment | February 21, 2026, Saturday // 10:47

Bulgarian Model Lyudmil Dimitrov Makes History on Calvin Klein Runway at New York Fashion Week

Bulgarian model Lyudmil Dimitrov has reached a milestone in his career by walking the runway for Calvin Klein at New York Fashion Week.

Society | February 21, 2026, Saturday // 10:28

Bulgaria’s Pedophilia Registry Raises Human Rights Concerns, Warns Legal Expert

Assoc. Prof. Iva Pushkarova, a lecturer in Criminal Law, warned that Bulgaria’s decision to make part of the National Registry of Pedophilia public raises serious human rights concerns

Society | February 21, 2026, Saturday // 10:15

Snow, Drifts and Possible Road Closures Expected in Parts of Bulgaria Tomorrow

A yellow weather warning for snowfall has been declared for 13 regions across Central and Eastern Bulgaria, as well as parts of the Rhodope Mountains, for tomorrow, February 21

Society » Environment | February 20, 2026, Friday // 17:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria