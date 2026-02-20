Sofia Drivers at Risk? Experts Warn Over “Blinds” on Traffic Lights

Over 40 km of New Routes to Link More Sofia Districts with Metro System
The European Center for Transport Policy (EUCTP) has urged Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev to order the removal of devices resembling “blinds” installed on green traffic lights across the Bulgarian capital, warning that they may compromise road safety.
In a formal letter to the Sofia Municipality, the association said it had received multiple reports from citizens concerned about these elements at signal-controlled intersections. The ECTP stressed that traffic management should ensure that drivers can perceive road signs, markings, and signals quickly and clearly, and that any device limiting visibility directly contradicts this principle.
The association noted that current regulations explicitly promote improving the visibility of traffic lights, not restricting it. There is no legal basis for concealing or obstructing signal devices, as doing so conflicts with core traffic safety rules.
The letter highlighted Orlov Most as an example, where the high number of accidents stems not only from traffic lights but from broader issues in traffic organization. According to the ECTP, errors and confusing management decisions are the main contributors to incidents in the area.
The association called for immediate action to remove the obstructive devices, which it considers a direct threat to public safety, and warned that it would pursue legal measures if the municipality fails to respond.
