Second Bulgarian Company Joins Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Sirma Group, a Bulgarian technology holding, has officially entered the international financial arena, becoming the second domestic company to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Trading will symbolically begin on February 24 with a bell-ringing ceremony in the German financial center.

This dual listing is made possible through the partnership between the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE) and Deutsche Börse under the EuroBridge segment. Sirma Group will retain its presence on the Bulgarian market, where it has been listed for a decade, while gaining access to global investors and liquidity in Western Europe. Manyu Moravenov, Executive Director of the BSE, described the milestone as a major achievement for Bulgaria’s capital market, highlighting the EuroBridge segment as a reliable platform for companies seeking international growth.

Frankfurt was chosen strategically due to its strong base of technology-focused investors and proximity to Sirma Group’s core markets in the DACH region - Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. CEO Tsvetan Aleksiev also emphasized that Frankfurt’s strict corporate governance standards align with the company’s operational philosophy.

Founded in 1992, Sirma Group has become a leading European technology group, specializing in intelligent software solutions with a growing focus on artificial intelligence as a driver of business transformation. With this listing, Sirma follows in the footsteps of Shelly Group, the first company to achieve a dual listing in the EuroBridge segment.