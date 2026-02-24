Foreign Investments in Bulgaria Rise 14% in 2025

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria recorded steady growth in 2025, increasing by 14.2 percent compared with the previous year and reaching a total of 3.261 billion euros, according to preliminary data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB). This represents an increase of 405 million euros over 2024, when net inflows totaled 2.856 billion euros.

In relation to Bulgaria’s economy, these investments account for roughly 2.8 percent of the country’s estimated GDP. December stood out as an exceptionally strong month, with net FDI inflows of 383.2 million euros, more than double the same period in 2024.

The Netherlands led the list of top investing countries, contributing 635.9 million euros, followed by Greece with 476.9 million euros and Italy with 315.5 million euros. On the other hand, net outflows were recorded to Malta (257.3 million euros) and the United States (216.5 million euros). Real estate investments by foreigners continued to show a slight net outflow of 19.7 million euros, with Russian investors accounting for the largest withdrawals at 21.1 million euros.

A major driver of the positive FDI performance was reinvested profits by foreign companies already operating in Bulgaria, which surged to 3.694 billion euros, up from 2.744 billion euros in 2024. Share capital also increased, reaching 119.7 million euros, while debt instruments such as intra-company loans showed a net outflow of 552.6 million euros.

Bulgarian investments abroad totaled 377.4 million euros, around 0.3 percent of GDP, nearly half the level of 2024, when they reached 633.4 million euros.

The BNB notes that these figures are preliminary and subject to revision, but they highlight sustained foreign interest in the Bulgarian economy and a strong tendency among existing investors to maintain and reinvest their capital locally.