Foreign Investments in Bulgaria Rise 14% in 2025

Business » FINANCE | February 23, 2026, Monday // 09:15
Bulgaria: Foreign Investments in Bulgaria Rise 14% in 2025

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria recorded steady growth in 2025, increasing by 14.2 percent compared with the previous year and reaching a total of 3.261 billion euros, according to preliminary data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB). This represents an increase of 405 million euros over 2024, when net inflows totaled 2.856 billion euros.

In relation to Bulgaria’s economy, these investments account for roughly 2.8 percent of the country’s estimated GDP. December stood out as an exceptionally strong month, with net FDI inflows of 383.2 million euros, more than double the same period in 2024.

The Netherlands led the list of top investing countries, contributing 635.9 million euros, followed by Greece with 476.9 million euros and Italy with 315.5 million euros. On the other hand, net outflows were recorded to Malta (257.3 million euros) and the United States (216.5 million euros). Real estate investments by foreigners continued to show a slight net outflow of 19.7 million euros, with Russian investors accounting for the largest withdrawals at 21.1 million euros.

A major driver of the positive FDI performance was reinvested profits by foreign companies already operating in Bulgaria, which surged to 3.694 billion euros, up from 2.744 billion euros in 2024. Share capital also increased, reaching 119.7 million euros, while debt instruments such as intra-company loans showed a net outflow of 552.6 million euros.

Bulgarian investments abroad totaled 377.4 million euros, around 0.3 percent of GDP, nearly half the level of 2024, when they reached 633.4 million euros.

The BNB notes that these figures are preliminary and subject to revision, but they highlight sustained foreign interest in the Bulgarian economy and a strong tendency among existing investors to maintain and reinvest their capital locally.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: investments, Bulgaria, foreign, increase

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Inflation Aligns Closely with Eurozone Average

The Coordination Center for the Euro Adoption Mechanism held its regular briefing yesterday, highlighting that the process of adopting the euro in Bulgaria is progressing smoothly. One of the central points of discussion was the current inflation situatio

Business » Finance | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Surges in Wealth Rankings: Ahead of Romania, Czech Republic, and Poland

Bulgaria is no longer Europe’s poorest nation, according to the latest Global Wealth Report from Swiss bank UBS. The study shows that in terms of average wealth, Bulgaria has overtaken Romania and Turkey, while its median wealth places it ahead of some tr

Business | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 09:00

Key Dates and Deadlines Set for Bulgaria’s April 19 Parliamentary Elections

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has finalized the official schedule for organizing and conducting the parliamentary elections on April 19, following the presidential decree issued on February 19.

Politics | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 08:00

From Bulgaria to the Mediterranean: American Warplanes Mass Near Iran

A visible concentration of United States military aircraft at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport has sparked political debate and public speculation in Bulgaria.

Politics » Defense | February 23, 2026, Monday // 18:52

Cold Front Brings Rain and Strong Winds Across Bulgaria on February 24

A cold atmospheric front will move across Bulgaria on Tuesday, February 24, bringing unsettled conditions

Society » Environment | February 23, 2026, Monday // 16:46

“Elections Are an Investment”: Caretaker Cabinet Allocates €65 Million for April 19 Snap-Vote

The caretaker government, led by Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, has approved the allocation of €65 million for the organization of the parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19

Politics | February 23, 2026, Monday // 16:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria Completes Collection of 86% of Leva as Euro Circulation Stabilizes

Bulgaria has successfully collected the majority of its national currency.

Business » Finance | February 23, 2026, Monday // 16:02

Interim Finance Minister Confirms Budget Extension, Calls on Departments to Implement Planned Pay Raise

Caretaker Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski has urged all departments, ministries, and municipalities to implement the planned 5 percent salary increase for public sector employees, noting that many have not yet done so despite it being provided for in th

Business » Finance | February 23, 2026, Monday // 12:26

Bulgaria’s Investment Fund Assets Reach 7.05 Billion Euros

Assets managed by Bulgarian and foreign investment funds operating in the country reached BGN 13.79 billion (approximately EUR 7.05 billion) at the end of December 2025

Business » Finance | February 22, 2026, Sunday // 10:38

Digital Euro Seen as Complementary Form of Money, Not a Replacement

The digital euro should be understood as an additional form of money rather than a replacement for existing payment methods, according to Senior Assistant Professor Dr. Atanas Kamelarov from the University of Economics in Varna.

Business » Finance | February 20, 2026, Friday // 15:13

Euro Adoption in Bulgaria Enters Stable Phase as Awareness Grows

Following the initial busy period at the start of 2026, the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria has moved into a steadier and more predictable phase. Both citizens and businesses are now operating calmly with the new currency.

Business » Finance | February 20, 2026, Friday // 09:02

Bulgaria: Household Incomes Grow Faster Than Spending in Late 2025

Average household income per person in Bulgaria grew more strongly than spending during the last quarter of 2025, according to data from the National Statistical Institute.

Business » Finance | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 09:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria