Nearly Half of European Renters See Homeownership as Out of Reach

World » EU | February 23, 2026, Monday // 14:01
Bulgaria: Nearly Half of European Renters See Homeownership as Out of Reach

Housing affordability in Europe is reaching alarming levels, with a growing share of non-homeowners believing that buying a property is beyond their reach. According to the 2025 RE/MAX Europe report, nearly 44% of Europeans without property either feel they will never be able to buy a home or have no interest in doing so. While Eurostat figures indicate that 70% of EU residents are homeowners, the remaining 30% face mounting obstacles in entering the property market.

The sentiment varies sharply across countries. The Czech Republic tops the list, with 44% of non-owners convinced they will never possess a home. Italy (35%), Ireland (33%), and Poland (33%) also show high levels of pessimism. Among Europe’s largest economies, Germany stands out, with 59% of those without homes expressing reluctance or disbelief in their ability to buy property. RE/MAX Europe CEO Michael Polzler attributes this trend to sluggish economic growth and income levels failing to keep pace with rising housing costs. In Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, strong tenant protections and a deeply rooted rental culture mean many are not actively seeking homeownership.

At the other end of the spectrum, countries like Turkey and Bulgaria display a strong attachment to property as a store of value. In Turkey, only 18% of non-homeowners have abandoned the idea of buying a home. Bulgaria is even more optimistic, with just 7% of non-owners expressing no interest in ownership, one of the lowest rates in Europe. Similarly, Spain continues to associate property ownership with financial security and family stability.

The reasons for avoiding homeownership are not purely economic. About 15% of respondents favor renting for flexibility, 53% are content with their current living arrangements, and 21% cite the burdens of ownership as a deterrent. Still, Polzler notes a broader shift in perception: for past generations, owning a home symbolized social status, whereas for many Europeans today, property increasingly represents a long-term financial strategy to navigate economic uncertainty.

This trend highlights both the growing accessibility gap in the housing market and the evolving role of real estate as a financial safeguard rather than merely a lifestyle choice.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: housing, europe, affordability

Related Articles:

Climate Change Opens the Door for Painful Chikungunya Disease to Spread Across Europe

A new scientific analysis warns that chikungunya, a tropical virus known for causing intense and long-lasting pain, can now be spread by mosquitoes across much of Europe.

Society » Health | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 11:14

Wagner Operatives Recruited to Carry Out Sabotage Across Europe

Western intelligence sources indicate that former recruiters and propagandists of the Russian private military company Wagner are now being repurposed as channels for Kremlin-backed sabotage operations across Europe

World » EU | February 16, 2026, Monday // 14:00

Buyers Choose Location Over Size as Bulgarian Housing Prices Rise

The housing market in Bulgaria is undergoing notable shifts, with buyers increasingly prioritizing location and accessibility over sheer size.

Business » Properties | February 14, 2026, Saturday // 12:42

Measles Cases Fall in Europe and Central Asia in 2025, Outbreak Risk Persists

Outbreak response measures, including immunization campaigns, helped reduce measles cases in 2025, but UNICEF and WHO warn that progress is fragile as the virus continues to spread

Society » Health | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 15:00

Europe’s Best-Selling New Car Revealed for 2025

The Dacia Sandero has emerged as the best-selling new car in Europe for 2025, maintaining a strong presence at the top of retail sales charts since 2017

Business | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 11:00

EU Farmland Prices Climb in 2024, Bulgaria Records Near-6% Increase

Agricultural land prices across the European Union continued to rise in 2024, with Eurostat data showing a clear upward trend both in sales values and rental costs, although developments varied significantly by country.

Business » Industry | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 09:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Hungary Releases Strategic Oil Reserves After Druzhba Pipeline Shutdown

Hungary has decided to release 250,000 tons of oil from its strategic reserves to support the domestic market after the suspension of deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline.

World » EU | February 20, 2026, Friday // 11:46

EU Prosecutors Charge Four in Bulgaria Over Fraud with Disability Employment Funds

The European Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has formally charged four individuals in a case involving the misuse of European funds intended to support the employment of people with disabilities.

World » EU | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 15:02

Wagner Operatives Recruited to Carry Out Sabotage Across Europe

Western intelligence sources indicate that former recruiters and propagandists of the Russian private military company Wagner are now being repurposed as channels for Kremlin-backed sabotage operations across Europe

World » EU | February 16, 2026, Monday // 14:00

ECB Sets Timeline for Digital Euro, Eyes 2029 Launch

The European Central Bank (ECB) has confirmed that the introduction of a digital euro will proceed only once the necessary legislative framework is established by European institutions

World » EU | February 16, 2026, Monday // 09:13

Staffing Crunch Hits European Industry, but Bulgaria Sees High-Tech Vacancy Decline

Recent data from Eurostat highlight a growing labor challenge across the European Union, particularly in the manufacturing sector. Between 2019 and 2023, job vacancies in manufacturing jumped sharply

World » EU | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 11:25

Europe’s Tax Divide: Bulgaria at 10%, Denmark Tops 60%

Recent data from the Tax Foundation reveal a widening gap in Europe between East and West when it comes to tax rates for top earners in 2026.

World » EU | February 14, 2026, Saturday // 12:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria