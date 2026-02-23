Nearly Half of European Renters See Homeownership as Out of Reach

Housing affordability in Europe is reaching alarming levels, with a growing share of non-homeowners believing that buying a property is beyond their reach. According to the 2025 RE/MAX Europe report, nearly 44% of Europeans without property either feel they will never be able to buy a home or have no interest in doing so. While Eurostat figures indicate that 70% of EU residents are homeowners, the remaining 30% face mounting obstacles in entering the property market.

The sentiment varies sharply across countries. The Czech Republic tops the list, with 44% of non-owners convinced they will never possess a home. Italy (35%), Ireland (33%), and Poland (33%) also show high levels of pessimism. Among Europe’s largest economies, Germany stands out, with 59% of those without homes expressing reluctance or disbelief in their ability to buy property. RE/MAX Europe CEO Michael Polzler attributes this trend to sluggish economic growth and income levels failing to keep pace with rising housing costs. In Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, strong tenant protections and a deeply rooted rental culture mean many are not actively seeking homeownership.

At the other end of the spectrum, countries like Turkey and Bulgaria display a strong attachment to property as a store of value. In Turkey, only 18% of non-homeowners have abandoned the idea of buying a home. Bulgaria is even more optimistic, with just 7% of non-owners expressing no interest in ownership, one of the lowest rates in Europe. Similarly, Spain continues to associate property ownership with financial security and family stability.

The reasons for avoiding homeownership are not purely economic. About 15% of respondents favor renting for flexibility, 53% are content with their current living arrangements, and 21% cite the burdens of ownership as a deterrent. Still, Polzler notes a broader shift in perception: for past generations, owning a home symbolized social status, whereas for many Europeans today, property increasingly represents a long-term financial strategy to navigate economic uncertainty.

This trend highlights both the growing accessibility gap in the housing market and the evolving role of real estate as a financial safeguard rather than merely a lifestyle choice.