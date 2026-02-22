Free Digital Signature for Every Bulgarian? Here’s What This New Law Could Mean

Bulgaria has launched a public consultation on the draft Law for the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI), aimed at aligning national legislation with the EU eIDAS regulation. The initiative is intended to provide citizens with secure and free digital access to services across the European Union.

A key component of the plan is the provision of a free qualified electronic signature (QES) for personal, non-professional use. The state will cover the costs for providers issuing one-year certificates, ensuring that the wallet remains a voluntary alternative to existing identification methods rather than a mandatory replacement.

The law also outlines responsibilities for both institutions and businesses. The Ministry of e-Government will manage the Bulgarian EDI through the state’s hybrid cloud, connecting directly to registers such as ESGRAON (ЕСГРАОН). All administrative service providers, including courts, will be required to integrate the wallet, with penalties for failure to comply with both online and offline acceptance obligations.

To maintain trust in the system, the project introduces a national certification framework and strict oversight of wallet providers. The EDI is expected to reduce administrative burdens by enabling electronic certification of attributes such as diplomas, licenses, and permits. Officials anticipate that this will accelerate trade and improve security in digital transactions across the EU single market.

The draft law is currently open for feedback as part of the official legal consultation process.