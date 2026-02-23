Bulgaria Allocates €7 Million to Modernize Varna and Burgas Terminals

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has greenlit four strategic projects aimed at enhancing intermodal operations and modernizing Bulgaria’s key logistics terminals, with total funding approaching €7 million. The initiatives are designed to boost both capacity and environmental performance at critical transport hubs across the country.

In Varna, the northern port city, the projects include the rehabilitation of railway connections to the Varna-West terminal, acquisition of new equipment, and the purchase of a mobile crane for the PCHMV-Varna terminal. On the southern Black Sea coast, the Burgas region will benefit from upgraded rail infrastructure, the construction of an electric charging station at the Dolno Ezerovo terminal, and the provision of specialized equipment for the Port Burgas Terminal.

According to the Ministry of Transport, these upgrades are expected to improve operational efficiency and increase cargo handling capacity. The strategy emphasizes the adoption of zero-emission technologies and enhanced rail links to encourage combined transport solutions, supporting more sustainable logistics in Bulgaria.

This funding forms part of a broader €17.6 million initiative under the Transport Connectivity Programme 2021–2027. The programme’s primary objective is to strengthen existing infrastructure and expand capabilities, positioning Bulgaria as a more competitive and environmentally responsible logistics hub in the region.