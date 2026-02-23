Bulgaria Allocates €7 Million to Modernize Varna and Burgas Terminals

Business » INDUSTRY | February 22, 2026, Sunday // 11:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Allocates €7 Million to Modernize Varna and Burgas Terminals

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has greenlit four strategic projects aimed at enhancing intermodal operations and modernizing Bulgaria’s key logistics terminals, with total funding approaching €7 million. The initiatives are designed to boost both capacity and environmental performance at critical transport hubs across the country.

In Varna, the northern port city, the projects include the rehabilitation of railway connections to the Varna-West terminal, acquisition of new equipment, and the purchase of a mobile crane for the PCHMV-Varna terminal. On the southern Black Sea coast, the Burgas region will benefit from upgraded rail infrastructure, the construction of an electric charging station at the Dolno Ezerovo terminal, and the provision of specialized equipment for the Port Burgas Terminal.

According to the Ministry of Transport, these upgrades are expected to improve operational efficiency and increase cargo handling capacity. The strategy emphasizes the adoption of zero-emission technologies and enhanced rail links to encourage combined transport solutions, supporting more sustainable logistics in Bulgaria.

This funding forms part of a broader €17.6 million initiative under the Transport Connectivity Programme 2021–2027. The programme’s primary objective is to strengthen existing infrastructure and expand capabilities, positioning Bulgaria as a more competitive and environmentally responsible logistics hub in the region.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: terminals, Bulgaria, Burgas, Varna

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Inflation Aligns Closely with Eurozone Average

The Coordination Center for the Euro Adoption Mechanism held its regular briefing yesterday, highlighting that the process of adopting the euro in Bulgaria is progressing smoothly. One of the central points of discussion was the current inflation situatio

Business » Finance | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Surges in Wealth Rankings: Ahead of Romania, Czech Republic, and Poland

Bulgaria is no longer Europe’s poorest nation, according to the latest Global Wealth Report from Swiss bank UBS. The study shows that in terms of average wealth, Bulgaria has overtaken Romania and Turkey, while its median wealth places it ahead of some tr

Business | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 09:00

“Elections Are an Investment”: Caretaker Cabinet Allocates €65 Million for April 19 Snap-Vote

The caretaker government, led by Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, has approved the allocation of €65 million for the organization of the parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19

Politics | February 23, 2026, Monday // 16:30

Bulgaria Completes Collection of 86% of Leva as Euro Circulation Stabilizes

Bulgaria has successfully collected the majority of its national currency.

Business » Finance | February 23, 2026, Monday // 16:00

The Caretaker Republic: How Bulgaria Learned to Govern Without Governing

Bulgaria has a constitution, a parliament, and a president. What it has struggled to maintain, with remarkable consistency over the past decade, is an actual functioning government. Since 2021 alone, the country has cycled through five caretaker cabinets,

Politics | February 23, 2026, Monday // 15:26

March to Begin with Pleasant Weather, Snow Melting Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria is set to welcome March 1 with mostly sunny weather, offering pleasant conditions for the start of the month

Society » Environment | February 23, 2026, Monday // 13:54
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Massive Argentine Sunflower Arrivals Threaten Bulgaria’s Domestic Market, Producers Warn

Bulgarian grain producers are warning of a surge in sunflower imports from Argentina, raising concerns over both market stability and food safety

Business » Industry | February 23, 2026, Monday // 13:03

Industry and Investment Drive Bulgaria into the EU’s Top Economic Performers

Bulgaria’s economy continued to show steady momentum throughout 2025, placing the country among the fastest-growing economies in the European Union, according to data presented by the Ministry of Economy and Industry

Business » Industry | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 10:49

Bulgaria Produced 66 Million Litres of Wine in 2025 Despite Challenging Weather

In 2025, Bulgarian wineries produced a total of 66 million litres of wine, according to Krasimir Koev, Executive Director of the Executive Agency on Vine and Wine.

Business » Industry | February 14, 2026, Saturday // 09:17

Parliament Ratifies Long-Awaited Bulgaria-North Macedonia Railway Link

Bulgaria’s parliament has approved an agreement with North Macedonia to build and operate a cross-border railway tunnel connecting the two countries.

Business » Industry | February 13, 2026, Friday // 16:00

War in Ukraine and Falling EU Demand Drive Bulgaria’s 2025 Export Decline

Bulgaria’s export sector continued to face challenges in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of decline

Business » Industry | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 15:01

The Role of Armored Platforms in Modern Defense Modernization Programs

Defense modernization programs around the world are increasingly shaped by one central requirement: adaptability.

Business » Industry | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 09:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria