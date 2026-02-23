Bulgaria’s Investment Fund Assets Reach 7.05 Billion Euros

Assets managed by Bulgarian and foreign investment funds operating in the country reached BGN 13.79 billion (approximately EUR 7.05 billion) at the end of December 2025, according to preliminary data from the Bulgarian National Bank. On an annual basis, this represents an increase of BGN 1.99 billion (around EUR 1.02 billion), or 16.9 percent. The final quarter of the year was particularly strong, with assets expanding by 7.7 percent compared to the end of September, adding more than BGN 982 million (about EUR 502 million).

The sector’s role in the economy has also strengthened. Total managed assets now correspond to 6.1 percent of the country’s estimated GDP, up from 5.8 percent a year earlier. Bulgarian-based investment funds reported assets of BGN 4.233 billion (roughly EUR 2.16 billion) at year-end, marking annual growth of 14 percent, or BGN 519.5 million (approximately EUR 266 million).

Within the structure of local funds, equity-focused schemes attracted the greatest interest, with assets increasing by nearly 15 percent to BGN 2.629 billion (around EUR 1.34 billion). Balanced and real estate funds held BGN 596.3 million (about EUR 305 million), while bond funds exceeded BGN 1 billion (over EUR 511 million), posting annual growth of 13.6 percent. As of December 2025, shares and other equity instruments accounted for 42.7 percent of the total assets of local funds.

Foreign investment funds active on the Bulgarian market also recorded notable inflows from resident investors. Capital placed in these funds rose by BGN 1.477 billion (approximately EUR 755 million) year-on-year, reaching BGN 9.557 billion (around EUR 4.89 billion). In the last quarter alone, their liabilities to Bulgarian investors increased by 9.3 percent, reflecting sustained interest in international financial markets.