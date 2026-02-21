Snow, Drifts and Possible Road Closures Expected in Parts of Bulgaria Tomorrow

A yellow weather warning for snowfall has been declared for 13 regions across Central and Eastern Bulgaria, as well as parts of the Rhodope Mountains, for tomorrow, February 21. The Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) urges motorists to ensure their vehicles are equipped for winter travel, cautioning that blizzard conditions, snowdrifts and accumulations on roadways are likely.

Regional road authorities are tracking meteorological forecasts and stand ready to intervene with road treatment where needed. Priority will be given to motorways, the busiest first- and second-class roads, and mountain passes linking Northern and Southern Bulgaria. If required, certain road sections may be temporarily closed to allow snow-clearing operations to proceed. Traffic restrictions are also possible in areas affected by strong winds, drifting snow or reduced visibility until conditions stabilize and routes are made safe.

Drivers are advised to proceed carefully, adjust speed to the weather, maintain adequate distance from other vehicles and avoid abrupt maneuvers. Overtaking snow-clearing and road-maintenance machinery is discouraged. Vehicles not properly prepared for winter conditions risk obstructing traffic and hindering the work of road maintenance crews, further complicating travel for others.