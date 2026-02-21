US C-130 Hercules Lands in Bulgaria as American Military Aircraft Gather at Sofia Airport

A U.S. C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft arrived in Sofia from the NATO air base in Ramstein, according to information published by “BulFoto.”

The C-130 is a four-engine turboprop aircraft widely used in NATO transport and tactical operations around the world. Produced by Lockheed Martin, it is one of the longest continuously manufactured aircraft models in aviation history and remains in service with numerous countries. Its versatility is considered its key strength, as it can operate from short and unprepared airstrips, including dirt, gravel or sand surfaces, making it suitable for both combat environments and humanitarian missions. The aircraft can carry up to 92 passengers, 64 fully equipped paratroopers or nearly 20 tonnes of cargo, including light armored vehicles. The upgraded C-130J Super Hercules version features more powerful engines and fully digital avionics systems.

Further reading: US Planes Spotted in Bulgaria as Tensions With Iran Intensify (UPDATED)

The landing comes a day after former Deputy Foreign Minister and analyst Milen Keremedchiev reported a buildup of U.S. military aircraft at Terminal 1 of Sofia Airport. In a Facebook post, he stated that seven American aerial refueling tankers were stationed there, alongside three transport aircraft of the C-17 and C-130 types and several Boeing 747 planes, typically used for transporting personnel.

Keremedchiev suggested that the aircraft and equipment could be heading toward Iran, commenting that tensions in the region were likely to escalate and referring to the possibility of a U.S. and Israeli strike.

Subsequently, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defense confirmed the presence of the U.S. aircraft at Sofia Airport. The ministry said the deployment was part of support activities linked to NATO’s enhanced vigilance measures and clarified that the personnel on site were responsible for servicing the aircraft.

