Sunken Boat with Three On Board Located off Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast

Society » INCIDENTS | February 20, 2026, Friday // 15:20
Bulgaria: Sunken Boat with Three On Board Located off Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast

The fishing vessel that vanished from radar early Wednesday has been located, NOVA reported, citing its own sources. The boat, identified as VN 8112, was discovered on the seabed near Maslen Nos.

On board were three men: 58-year-old captain Hristo Spasov, his 25-year-old son, and another crew member. The wreck was found in the same area where divers and volunteer fishermen had searched earlier and observed a substantial diesel spill on the water’s surface. The depth at the site of the disappearance is estimated at around 38 meters.

Earlier in the day, specialists from the Maritime Administration Directorate in Burgas carried out a seabed survey in the zone where the vessel was believed to have sunk. Vessel-tracking applications show the ship’s final recorded movements before contact was lost.

A Navy diving vessel from the Bulgarian Navy base in Burgas is currently operating at the scene, deploying divers and an underwater drone to inspect the wreck. The Border Police ship “Pomorie” and the Maritime Administration vessel “Spasitel 2” are also present, with the latter assessing the extent of the fuel spill.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any signs of the missing crew have been found or provided details regarding the condition of the sunken boat.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ship, Black Sea, maslen nos

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Search Suspended as Three Fishermen Remain Missing off Sozopol

Search efforts for the three fishermen who went missing off the coast near Sozopol are set to resume, weather permitting, after their vessel was located on the seabed

Society » Incidents | February 21, 2026, Saturday // 11:00

Bulgaria Fears the Worst After Ship Goes Missing Off the Coast Near Sozopol

Teams of volunteers searching for the missing fishing vessel near Sozopol have discovered an oil spill in the sea at the point where the ship’s signal was last detected.

Society » Incidents | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 16:31

Search Resumes for Three Fishermen Missing near Bulgaria’s Southern Coast

The search for the fishing vessel with three people on board, which vanished east of cape Maslen Nos, is resuming this morning with an expanded effort

Society » Incidents | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 10:34

Bulgaria Launches Full-Scale Search for Missing Fishing Vessel off Sozopol

A rescue operation is ongoing to locate a Bulgarian fishing vessel that vanished from radar early Wednesday in the Black Sea near Sozopol.

Society » Incidents | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 18:30

Bulgaria to Join Key EU Network Upgrade with Strategic Submarine Cable

The European Commission has recommended a new submarine cable connecting Bulgaria as part of its Cable Projects of European Interest (CPEI), under the EU’s Action Plan on the Security of Submarine Cables

Politics » Defense | February 6, 2026, Friday // 13:16

Bulgaria’s Black Sea Gas Hunt: Han Asparuh Well Comes Up Dry, Next Drill Planned

The initial drilling effort in the Han Asparuh block (offshore oil and gas exploration area) of the Bulgarian Black Sea, named Vineh-1, did not uncover significant natural gas reserves, according to Offshore-energy

Business » Energy | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 13:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Bulgaria: Search Suspended as Three Fishermen Remain Missing off Sozopol

Search efforts for the three fishermen who went missing off the coast near Sozopol are set to resume, weather permitting, after their vessel was located on the seabed

Society » Incidents | February 21, 2026, Saturday // 11:00

Bulgaria Fears the Worst After Ship Goes Missing Off the Coast Near Sozopol

Teams of volunteers searching for the missing fishing vessel near Sozopol have discovered an oil spill in the sea at the point where the ship’s signal was last detected.

Society » Incidents | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 16:31

Search Resumes for Three Fishermen Missing near Bulgaria’s Southern Coast

The search for the fishing vessel with three people on board, which vanished east of cape Maslen Nos, is resuming this morning with an expanded effort

Society » Incidents | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 10:34

Bulgaria Launches Full-Scale Search for Missing Fishing Vessel off Sozopol

A rescue operation is ongoing to locate a Bulgarian fishing vessel that vanished from radar early Wednesday in the Black Sea near Sozopol.

Society » Incidents | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 18:30

Tragedy Near Vidin: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies in Collision with Truck

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 5-year-old girl near Vidin, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Danube city.

Society » Incidents | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 12:41

Bucharest-Bound Bus Slides into Ditch Near Bulgarian Village, Passengers Safe

A bus carrying 25 passengers on a route to Bucharest became stranded near the Bulgarian village of Vardim, close to Svishtov, amid difficult winter conditions in the Veliko Tarnovo region.

Society » Incidents | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 09:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria