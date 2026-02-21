Sunken Boat with Three On Board Located off Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast

The fishing vessel that vanished from radar early Wednesday has been located, NOVA reported, citing its own sources. The boat, identified as VN 8112, was discovered on the seabed near Maslen Nos.

On board were three men: 58-year-old captain Hristo Spasov, his 25-year-old son, and another crew member. The wreck was found in the same area where divers and volunteer fishermen had searched earlier and observed a substantial diesel spill on the water’s surface. The depth at the site of the disappearance is estimated at around 38 meters.

Earlier in the day, specialists from the Maritime Administration Directorate in Burgas carried out a seabed survey in the zone where the vessel was believed to have sunk. Vessel-tracking applications show the ship’s final recorded movements before contact was lost.

A Navy diving vessel from the Bulgarian Navy base in Burgas is currently operating at the scene, deploying divers and an underwater drone to inspect the wreck. The Border Police ship “Pomorie” and the Maritime Administration vessel “Spasitel 2” are also present, with the latter assessing the extent of the fuel spill.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any signs of the missing crew have been found or provided details regarding the condition of the sunken boat.