Zelensky: “Staying Where We Are Is a Major Compromise, Ukraine Won’t Cede More Territory”

President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that discussions with Russia over compromises already represent a significant concession on Ukraine’s part, and Kyiv will not cede additional territory. Speaking in an interview with Japan’s Kyodo News, Zelensky framed the principle of “stay where we stay” as a major compromise, noting that Russia has already occupied nearly 20% of Ukrainian territory. He said Ukraine is prepared to discuss peace based on that position, but will not accept compromises that undermine its independence or sovereignty.

Zelensky stressed that negotiations with the United States could involve genuine compromises, but Russian ultimatums are unacceptable. “What does Russia offer as a compromise? They say they won’t occupy other regions - but that is terrorism, not compromise,” he stated. The president underscored that any settlement must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people, children, and military, rather than impose Russian demands.

The remarks followed trilateral talks in Geneva on February 18 between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States. Zelensky reported that the sides reached an agreement for U.S.-participated monitoring of a ceasefire. However, political issues, including potential compromises and a necessary leaders’ meeting, were not fully resolved. He rejected any notion of withdrawing Ukrainian forces from Donbas, calling it a “real defending line” and asserting that such a move would not be supported by Ukrainians. Russian negotiators, including Vladimir Medinsky, described the Geneva discussions as difficult but professional, while Zelensky said military progress had been made, but political breakthroughs were still lacking.

In parallel, Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska commemorated the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred on the anniversary of the 2014 Revolution of Dignity. He highlighted that Ukrainians continue to defend their independence, dignity, and freedom, and praised the courage of those who stood on Maidan to secure the country’s future. “We honour the courage of everyone who took part in the Revolution of Dignity, everyone who did not leave Maidan so that Ukraine would not be left without freedom,” he said, adding a tribute to all Ukrainians who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Kyiv is now seeking another round of peace talks within February. Presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn indicated that Zelensky will meet with the Ukrainian negotiating team on February 20 to prepare for future discussions. The Kremlin, however, has not confirmed a schedule, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov cautioning that a meeting will only be announced once an agreement is reached. Zelensky remains optimistic that negotiations will continue in Geneva, stating, “We agreed to continue and move forward,” signaling Ukraine’s intent to pursue further dialogue despite Russia’s uncertainty.