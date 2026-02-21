Bulgarian Model Lyudmil Dimitrov Makes History on Calvin Klein Runway at New York Fashion Week

Second Bulgarian Company Joins Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Sirma Group, a Bulgarian technology holding, has officially entered the international financial arena, becoming the second domestic company to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
Bulgarian model Lyudmil Dimitrov has reached a milestone in his career by walking the runway for Calvin Klein at New York Fashion Week. Representing the Yvette Fashion agency, the 24-year-old became the first Bulgarian male model to appear in a Calvin Klein show, held at The Shed in Hudson Yards. Dimitrov has been collaborating with the brand for a year, participating in catalog shoots and campaigns for its men’s line, and his appearance on the runway further establishes him as one of Bulgaria’s rising faces in international fashion.
A notable aspect of his participation is that he was among only ten male models worldwide selected to walk in the women’s collection, which highlights the brand’s focus on the body, elegance, and the pursuit of aesthetic perfection. Calvin Klein’s creative director, Veronica Leoni, described the collection as a homage to the hedonistic elegance of the late 1970s and early 1980s, emphasizing intimacy, form, and the pleasure of beauty.
The show attracted prominent figures in fashion and entertainment, with front-row attendees including Dakota Johnson, Brooke Shields, Lily Collins, François Arnault, Alexa Chung, Mario Sorrenti, and influencer Camila Coelho. Among the highlights backstage was a meeting with Anna Wintour, who personally congratulated the models, including Dimitrov, on their participation.
Following his New York appearance, Dimitrov has scheduled fashion engagements in Paris, Dallas, and the South of France. Born in Sofia, he has been with Yvette Fashion for six years. Standing 187 cm tall, he was discovered on Sofia’s Vitosha Boulevard by agency booker Dian Dinev.
Dimitrov has previously worked with major global fashion names such as Tiffany & Co., Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana, Jacquemus, Bottega Veneta, Iceberg, Diesel, Rag & Bone, and Bershka. He has also graced the cover of 10 Men Australia and appeared in editorials for Style Italy and Carnale Room.
His agency affiliations extend worldwide, including VNY Models in New York, Select Model Management in Paris, The Lab Models in Milan, Fifth Models in Barcelona, Run Model Management in Brussels, DSM in Hamburg, MIKAs in Stockholm, and Priscilla in Sydney, reflecting his established international presence on the fashion circuit.
From April, several previously underserved parts of Sofia are set to gain direct links to the metro through more than 40 kilometers of new and reorganized bus routes
Search efforts for the three fishermen who went missing off the coast near Sozopol are set to resume, weather permitting, after their vessel was located on the seabed
Ardino Municipality has once again introduced a partial state of emergency, marking the seventh such measure since the start of the year.
Assoc. Prof. Iva Pushkarova, a lecturer in Criminal Law, warned that Bulgaria’s decision to make part of the National Registry of Pedophilia public raises serious human rights concerns
A yellow weather warning for snowfall has been declared for 13 regions across Central and Eastern Bulgaria, as well as parts of the Rhodope Mountains, for tomorrow, February 21
The European Center for Transport Policy (EUCTP) has urged Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev to order the removal of devices resembling “blinds” installed on green traffic lights across the Bulgarian capital, warning that they may compromise road safety.
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace