Bulgaria: Revival to Hold Local Referendums on Migrant Centers in Sredets and Simeonovgrad

Foreign Investments in Bulgaria Rise 14% in 2025
Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria recorded steady growth in 2025, increasing by 14.2 percent compared with the previous year and reaching a total of 3.261 billion euros
The Bulgarian right-wing political party "Revival" has announced plans to hold local referendums in the municipalities of Sredets and Simeonovgrad concerning the construction of new facilities for accommodating illegal migrants. The party’s leader, Kostadin Kostadinov, made the declaration during a parliamentary session, stating that the initiative aims to give local residents a direct say in whether they want these centers established in their communities.
Kostadinov linked the decision to a previous cabinet decree under the former Zhelyazkov government, which allowed Bulgaria to allocate land for the construction of two large immigration centers. As a member of the EU’s Migration and Asylum Pact and an external Schengen border state, Bulgaria is legally obliged to provide at least two such centers. Kostadinov noted that one may already exist in Vetovo, Ruse Region, though this requires confirmation.
The Revival leader stressed that after the referendums, the results would be brought forward for discussion in Parliament. He also criticized the current situation in central Sofia, claiming that parts of the city resemble “an open immigration center,” a warning the party has made repeatedly. While the decree originates from the previous government, Kostadinov expressed doubt that it would necessarily be upheld by the new cabinet, signaling potential political debate ahead.
Sofia International Airport will suspend all civil flights during two short nighttime windows on February 23 and 24, allowing only military aircraft to operate, according to data published on Flightradar24 and an official notice to airmen (NOTAM)
A U.S. C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft arrived in Sofia from the NATO air base in Ramstein, according to information published by “BulFoto.”
Acting Minister of Justice Andrey Yankulov has called a plenary session of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for February 26, with the sole agenda item being the appointment of a new interim Prosecutor General.
Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov has publicly addressed the resignation of Stoil Tsitselkov from his post as Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections, affirming that the decision to appoint him was entirely his own and that he takes full responsibil
Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov announced his resignation on Friday, stating that his departure is intended to keep attention focused on the upcoming elections.
President Iliana Yotova said she would promptly sign a decree relieving Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov of his duties, provided such a proposal is submitted by caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov
