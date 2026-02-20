Bulgaria: Revival to Hold Local Referendums on Migrant Centers in Sredets and Simeonovgrad

The Bulgarian right-wing political party "Revival" has announced plans to hold local referendums in the municipalities of Sredets and Simeonovgrad concerning the construction of new facilities for accommodating illegal migrants. The party’s leader, Kostadin Kostadinov, made the declaration during a parliamentary session, stating that the initiative aims to give local residents a direct say in whether they want these centers established in their communities.

Kostadinov linked the decision to a previous cabinet decree under the former Zhelyazkov government, which allowed Bulgaria to allocate land for the construction of two large immigration centers. As a member of the EU’s Migration and Asylum Pact and an external Schengen border state, Bulgaria is legally obliged to provide at least two such centers. Kostadinov noted that one may already exist in Vetovo, Ruse Region, though this requires confirmation.

The Revival leader stressed that after the referendums, the results would be brought forward for discussion in Parliament. He also criticized the current situation in central Sofia, claiming that parts of the city resemble “an open immigration center,” a warning the party has made repeatedly. While the decree originates from the previous government, Kostadinov expressed doubt that it would necessarily be upheld by the new cabinet, signaling potential political debate ahead.