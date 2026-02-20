Bulgaria: Gyurov Accepts Tsitselkov’s Resignation, Takes Responsibility for Appointment

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov has publicly addressed the resignation of Stoil Tsitselkov from his post as Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections, affirming that the decision to appoint him was entirely his own and that he takes full responsibility for it. Gyurov made his remarks during a briefing at the Council of Ministers.

Gyurov emphasized that the choice of Tsitselkov was based on his professional expertise and experience in electoral matters. “Fair elections are truly a cause, and when I invited Stoil Tsitselkov to take this role, I relied on his knowledge and background,” the acting prime minister stated. He noted that the recent criticisms and allegations against Tsitselkov, including past offenses involving marijuana and alcohol, were not a reflection of Tsitselkov’s qualifications or competence.

The prime minister clarified that the attacks on Tsitselkov were aimed at undermining the caretaker cabinet itself rather than questioning Tsitselkov’s experience. “No one is attacking him for a lack of experience. The focus of these attacks is the cabinet and its ability to ensure fair elections. Today I take responsibility for this choice,Gyurov said.

Gyurov also made it clear that, despite Tsitselkov’s resignation, the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections will remain within the cabinet. He added that no replacement has yet been named, but the role will continue to exist to oversee the upcoming electoral process.

In his comments, the caretaker prime minister reflected on the limited time Tsitselkov had to demonstrate his capabilities. “I did not expect a vote of confidence or 100 days for this work. I expect the public to judge us by our actions, but unfortunately, he did not get the opportunity to show his expertise,Gyurov remarked.

Earlier on Friday, Gyurov met with representatives of students who had participated in the nationwide protests in December 2025 and engaged in discussions with members of the Central Election Commission. These meetings are part of the government’s efforts to maintain transparency and ensure that preparations for the upcoming elections proceed smoothly.

Gyurov concluded by reiterating his confidence in Tsitselkov’s integrity and professional capacity, emphasizing that the caretaker government remains committed to the principle of fair and transparent elections in Bulgaria.

