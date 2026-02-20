Hungary Releases Strategic Oil Reserves After Druzhba Pipeline Shutdown

Hungary has decided to release 250,000 tons of oil from its strategic reserves to support the domestic market after the suspension of deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline.

The decree specifies that the Hungarian oil and gas company MOL will be given priority to purchase the released volumes. This measure aims to ensure stability in domestic supply amid the interruption of pipeline transit.

The government has not detailed how long the strategic reserves will be relied upon or whether further actions are planned in case the disruption persists.

Earlier, Hungary began discussions with Croatia about transporting Russian oil through the Adriatic route, as an alternative to the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Ukraine and has been halted.