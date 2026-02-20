Prince Andrew Freed Under Investigation While Royal Lodge Raid Remains Active

UK authorities are maintaining a police search at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on Thursday. The former prince was initially taken into custody at his Sandringham estate home, but while that search has concluded, police continue operations at his previous residence.

Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his connections with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing, including allegations that he improperly shared information with Epstein while serving as a trade envoy. No charges have been filed at this time, and the former royal has since been released under investigation.

Reports indicate that neither King Charles nor Buckingham Palace were informed in advance of the arrest. The Home Secretary received notification shortly before Andrew was taken into custody. Thames Valley Police clarified, via a statement from the National Police Chiefs’ Council, that operational colleagues at the Home Office were alerted 30 minutes ahead of the arrest, following standard procedure.

The arrest comes after the release of files related to Epstein and has drawn international attention. Survivors of Epstein’s abuse, US lawmakers, and advocacy groups have called for accountability for individuals associated with the financier. Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie, co-sponsor of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, emphasized the need for justice in the United States and urged action from US Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel.

The family of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s convicted accomplice, also commented on Andrew’s arrest, stressing the need for transparency and fairness. Maxwell’s siblings highlighted the principle that all individuals are entitled to due process, a standard they noted was denied to their sister.

Public figures have voiced a range of reactions. US President Donald Trump described the arrest as a “very sad thing” and a “shame,” while Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey called for greater transparency in how the monarchy operates, emphasizing the importance of both accountability and consideration for survivors of Epstein’s crimes.

Historically, Mountbatten-Windsor had appeared on US law enforcement radar as early as 2011 during an FBI inquiry into Epstein, though he has denied all allegations throughout. The arrest marks the first time in nearly 400 years that a senior member of the British royal family has been taken into police custody.

King Charles issued a brief statement urging that “the law must take its course,” without directly referencing Andrew as a family member. The former prince remains under investigation as UK authorities continue to probe his alleged involvement in misconduct tied to the Epstein case.