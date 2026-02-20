Bulgaria: Deputy PM for Fair Elections Announces Resignation Amid Controversy

Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov announced his resignation on Friday, stating that his departure is intended to keep attention focused on the upcoming elections. Speaking at a briefing at the Council of Ministers, Tsitselkov emphasized that the recent attacks on his professionalism are baseless and that safeguarding fair elections remains the main priority of the caretaker cabinet under Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov.

Tsitselkov firmly rejected all allegations reported in the media, including claims highlighted by TISP from the parliamentary rostrum, and said he intends to pursue legal action against anyone who has tarnished his reputation. He described the criticism as politically motivated, pointing out that closed administrative issues from over a decade ago have been revived to undermine him. "I have no charges, no convictions, and no restrictions in effect at this time," he stressed, adding that his criminal record is clean and his conscience clear.

Further reading: Bulgaria: Political Tensions Rise as Allegations Against Deputy PM for Fair Elections Escalate

According to Tsitselkov, the scrutiny he faced over the past two days targeted him personally as a “convenient target” but also symbolically attacked the cabinet’s mission to ensure fair elections. He explained that certain groups are attempting to protect their influence, knowing that properly conducted elections could work against them. The deputy prime minister reiterated his decades-long experience in election integrity, including participation in international conferences, work with Venice Commissions, and advisory roles for multiple governments.

Further reading: Bulgaria: Who's Who in Andrey Gyurov's Caretaker Cabinet

Following consultations with Prime Minister Gyurov, Tsitselkov concluded that his presence at the cabinet at this moment may bring more distraction than benefit. He announced that he would submit his resignation both to the Prime Minister and to President Iliana Yotova, who earlier said she would approve a resignation if the information regarding Tsitselkov proves true. The resignation was quickly accepted by Gyurov.

The controversy stemmed from claims circulating about Tsitselkov’s past arrests between 2010 and 2014, including for possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as a five-year ban from the European Commission from participating in election observation missions after an incident during an overseas assignment. Tsitselkov stated that these matters have since been resolved and that he has been rehabilitated professionally. He also highlighted his work as an election observer in Ghana in 2020.

Yesterday, MP Manol Genov from the BSP-United Left said that the statements made from the parliamentary rostrum were enough for Tsitselkov to resign voluntarily, without external pressure. In addition, TISP called for his immediate removal along with the resignation of the entire cabinet. Toshko Yordanov, TISP group chairman, cited court records confirming past convictions and argued that Tsitselkov’s appointment by Gyurov bore responsibility on the prime minister’s part.

Tsitselkov defended his record, stressing that protecting the integrity of the vote is his primary concern. “Fair elections are more important than any individual,” he said, noting that he will continue working to uphold proper voting practices in Bulgaria and abroad. He promised to take legal action against those responsible for disseminating personal data and misusing authority to harm his reputation. The deputy prime minister underscored that politics should focus on ideas and governance rather than targeting individuals.

The resignation comes just one day after the caretaker cabinet took office, highlighting the tense political climate surrounding Bulgaria’s upcoming elections. Tsitselkov expressed gratitude to his team for their support and reaffirmed that the priority now is ensuring the fairness and transparency of the voting process, leaving personal disputes aside.

Further reading: Oath Taken: New Caretaker Cabinet Takes Over in Bulgaria, Focus on Elections, Budget Stability and Rule of Law

This development follows President Yotova’s earlier statement that she could not unilaterally remove Tsitselkov but would approve a resignation if the allegations against him were confirmed. With the resignation submitted and accepted, the cabinet can now shift its focus back to electoral preparations while addressing lingering political tensions.