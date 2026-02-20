Bulgaria: Deputy PM for Fair Elections Announces Resignation Amid Controversy

Politics | February 20, 2026, Friday // 11:22
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Deputy PM for Fair Elections Announces Resignation Amid Controversy Stoil Tsitselkov

Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov announced his resignation on Friday, stating that his departure is intended to keep attention focused on the upcoming elections. Speaking at a briefing at the Council of Ministers, Tsitselkov emphasized that the recent attacks on his professionalism are baseless and that safeguarding fair elections remains the main priority of the caretaker cabinet under Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov.

Tsitselkov firmly rejected all allegations reported in the media, including claims highlighted by TISP from the parliamentary rostrum, and said he intends to pursue legal action against anyone who has tarnished his reputation. He described the criticism as politically motivated, pointing out that closed administrative issues from over a decade ago have been revived to undermine him. "I have no charges, no convictions, and no restrictions in effect at this time," he stressed, adding that his criminal record is clean and his conscience clear.

Further reading: Bulgaria: Political Tensions Rise as Allegations Against Deputy PM for Fair Elections Escalate

According to Tsitselkov, the scrutiny he faced over the past two days targeted him personally as a “convenient target” but also symbolically attacked the cabinet’s mission to ensure fair elections. He explained that certain groups are attempting to protect their influence, knowing that properly conducted elections could work against them. The deputy prime minister reiterated his decades-long experience in election integrity, including participation in international conferences, work with Venice Commissions, and advisory roles for multiple governments.

Further reading: Bulgaria: Who's Who in Andrey Gyurov's Caretaker Cabinet

Following consultations with Prime Minister Gyurov, Tsitselkov concluded that his presence at the cabinet at this moment may bring more distraction than benefit. He announced that he would submit his resignation both to the Prime Minister and to President Iliana Yotova, who earlier said she would approve a resignation if the information regarding Tsitselkov proves true. The resignation was quickly accepted by Gyurov.

The controversy stemmed from claims circulating about Tsitselkov’s past arrests between 2010 and 2014, including for possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as a five-year ban from the European Commission from participating in election observation missions after an incident during an overseas assignment. Tsitselkov stated that these matters have since been resolved and that he has been rehabilitated professionally. He also highlighted his work as an election observer in Ghana in 2020.

Yesterday, MP Manol Genov from the BSP-United Left said that the statements made from the parliamentary rostrum were enough for Tsitselkov to resign voluntarily, without external pressure. In addition, TISP called for his immediate removal along with the resignation of the entire cabinet. Toshko Yordanov, TISP group chairman, cited court records confirming past convictions and argued that Tsitselkov’s appointment by Gyurov bore responsibility on the prime minister’s part.

Tsitselkov defended his record, stressing that protecting the integrity of the vote is his primary concern. “Fair elections are more important than any individual,” he said, noting that he will continue working to uphold proper voting practices in Bulgaria and abroad. He promised to take legal action against those responsible for disseminating personal data and misusing authority to harm his reputation. The deputy prime minister underscored that politics should focus on ideas and governance rather than targeting individuals.

The resignation comes just one day after the caretaker cabinet took office, highlighting the tense political climate surrounding Bulgaria’s upcoming elections. Tsitselkov expressed gratitude to his team for their support and reaffirmed that the priority now is ensuring the fairness and transparency of the voting process, leaving personal disputes aside.

Further reading: Oath Taken: New Caretaker Cabinet Takes Over in Bulgaria, Focus on Elections, Budget Stability and Rule of Law

This development follows President Yotova’s earlier statement that she could not unilaterally remove Tsitselkov but would approve a resignation if the allegations against him were confirmed. With the resignation submitted and accepted, the cabinet can now shift its focus back to electoral preparations while addressing lingering political tensions.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tsitselkov, elections, resignation, caretaker

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Gyurov Accepts Tsitselkov’s Resignation, Takes Responsibility for Appointment

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov has publicly addressed the resignation of Stoil Tsitselkov from his post as Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections, affirming that the decision to appoint him was entirely his own and that he takes full responsibil

Politics | February 20, 2026, Friday // 12:27

Bulgaria: Political Tensions Rise as Allegations Against Deputy PM for Fair Elections Escalate (UPDATED)

President Iliana Yotova said she would promptly sign a decree relieving Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov of his duties, provided such a proposal is submitted by caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov

Politics | February 20, 2026, Friday // 10:27

Bulgaria: Borissov Reviews Zhelyazkov Cabinet Achievements and Calls for Full Election Mobilization

GERB leader Boyko Borissov met with ministers from the outgoing “Zhelyazkov” cabinet after they formally handed over power to the caretaker government, using the gathering to review the work of the administration and outline the party’s next political ste

Politics | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 16:51

Bulgaria’s Election Commission Launches Preparations for April 2026 Snap Vote

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has launched the practical phase of preparations for Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections, scheduled for April 19, 2026 under Presidential Decree No. 58

Politics | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 16:43

New Caretaker Government in Bulgaria: Stabilizing Elections or Testing Ground for Political Realignment?

The announcement of the new caretaker cabinet led to a wide-ranging discussion on its role, extending beyond the immediate task of organizing elections.

Politics | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 14:41

Bulgaria: Gyurov Caretaker Government Sets Seven Key Priorities for Stability and Fair Elections

Following the swearing-in of the caretaker cabinet, Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov addressed the National Assembly, emphasizing a government guided by reason rather than hysteria

Politics | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 13:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Civil Flights Suspended in Bulgaria as American Military Aircraft Flood Sofia Airport

Sofia International Airport will suspend all civil flights during two short nighttime windows on February 23 and 24, allowing only military aircraft to operate, according to data published on Flightradar24 and an official notice to airmen (NOTAM)

Politics » Defense | February 20, 2026, Friday // 22:36

US C-130 Hercules Lands in Bulgaria as American Military Aircraft Gather at Sofia Airport

A U.S. C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft arrived in Sofia from the NATO air base in Ramstein, according to information published by “BulFoto.”

Politics » Defense | February 20, 2026, Friday // 15:26

Bulgaria: Revival to Hold Local Referendums on Migrant Centers in Sredets and Simeonovgrad

The Bulgarian right-wing political party "Revival" has announced plans to hold local referendums in the municipalities of Sredets and Simeonovgrad concerning the construction of new facilities for accommodating illegal migrants

Politics | February 20, 2026, Friday // 13:00

Bulgaria: Interim Prosecutor General Appointment on Agenda as Justice Minister Seeks SJC Action

Acting Minister of Justice Andrey Yankulov has called a plenary session of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for February 26, with the sole agenda item being the appointment of a new interim Prosecutor General.

Politics | February 20, 2026, Friday // 12:43

Bulgaria: Gyurov Accepts Tsitselkov’s Resignation, Takes Responsibility for Appointment

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov has publicly addressed the resignation of Stoil Tsitselkov from his post as Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections, affirming that the decision to appoint him was entirely his own and that he takes full responsibil

Politics | February 20, 2026, Friday // 12:27

Bulgaria: Political Tensions Rise as Allegations Against Deputy PM for Fair Elections Escalate (UPDATED)

President Iliana Yotova said she would promptly sign a decree relieving Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov of his duties, provided such a proposal is submitted by caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov

Politics | February 20, 2026, Friday // 10:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria