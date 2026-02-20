Bulgaria’s Ludogorets Secure 2-1 Home Win Over Ferencváros in Europa League Play-Off

Sports | February 20, 2026, Friday // 10:42
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Ludogorets Secure 2-1 Home Win Over Ferencváros in Europa League Play-Off

Ludogorets Razgrad secured a 2-1 home victory over Ferencvárosi TC in their Europa League play-off encounter, registering their first success in four meetings between the two sides this season. The result may carry significant weight for the Bulgarian champions in their bid to advance to the next stage of the competition.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Kwadwo Duah struck decisively with a powerful effort. The advantage proved short-lived, as just four minutes later Bamidele Yusuf restored parity for the Hungarian side.

Before the interval, the visitors came close to turning the match around. In the 42nd minute Franko Kovačević found himself in a promising position but failed to convert, while Cadu also missed a clear opportunity in the 45th minute when through on goal.

The decisive moment arrived in the 67th minute, when Spanish defender Son netted Ludogorets’ second goal, ultimately sealing the win. The return leg is scheduled for February 26 in Budapest, where the overall outcome of the tie will be determined.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ferencváros, Ludogorets, Bulgaria, Europa League

Related Articles:

Foreign Investments in Bulgaria Rise 14% in 2025

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria recorded steady growth in 2025, increasing by 14.2 percent compared with the previous year and reaching a total of 3.261 billion euros

Business » Finance | February 23, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Free Digital Signature for Every Bulgarian? Here’s What This New Law Could Mean

Bulgaria has launched a public consultation on the draft Law for the European Digital Identity Wallet (EDI), aimed at aligning national legislation with the EU eIDAS regulation.

Society | February 22, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Allocates €7 Million to Modernize Varna and Burgas Terminals

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has greenlit four strategic projects aimed at enhancing intermodal operations and modernizing Bulgaria’s key logistics terminals

Business » Industry | February 22, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Investment Fund Assets Reach 7.05 Billion Euros

Assets managed by Bulgarian and foreign investment funds operating in the country reached BGN 13.79 billion (approximately EUR 7.05 billion) at the end of December 2025

Business » Finance | February 22, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Floods, Snow and Rockfalls Trigger Transport Disruptions Across Bulgaria

Ardino Municipality has once again introduced a partial state of emergency, marking the seventh such measure since the start of the year.

Society » Environment | February 21, 2026, Saturday // 10:47

Bulgaria’s Pedophilia Registry Raises Human Rights Concerns, Warns Legal Expert

Assoc. Prof. Iva Pushkarova, a lecturer in Criminal Law, warned that Bulgaria’s decision to make part of the National Registry of Pedophilia public raises serious human rights concerns

Society | February 21, 2026, Saturday // 10:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Breaking Federation Announces 2026 Sports Calendar

The Bulgarian Breaking Federation (BBF) has unveiled its official calendar of events for 2026, highlighting four major competitions across the country.

Sports | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 11:20

Vladimir Zografski Achieves Record Result for Bulgaria in Winter Olympic Ski Jumping

Bulgaria recorded its best-ever result in Olympic ski jumping after Vladimir Zografski placed tenth on the large hill at the Winter Olympic Games.

Sports | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 13:10

Double Standards at the Olympics? Ukrainians Barred from Tributes While Others Are Allowed

Ukrainian short track speed skater Oleh Handei said on February 11 that he has been barred from wearing his personalized helmet at the Milan Winter Olympics because it carries a line of Ukrainian poetry.

Sports | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 11:03

Bulgaria Celebrates Second Winter Olympic Medal as Lora Hristova Shines!

Lora Hristova delivered a remarkable performance in the women’s 15-kilometer individual start biathlon event at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, earning Bulgaria its second medal of the competition

Sports | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 16:37

Viral Proposal Turns Violent: Queer Referee Targeted Outside Home

German football referee Pascal Kaiser was hospitalized over the weekend after being assaulted outside his Cologne home, his lawyer confirmed to local media on Monday. Kaiser shared a photo of his bruised face on Instagram, highlighting the severity of the

Sports | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 16:14

'Genetics Helped': Tervel Zamfirov Returns Home After Historic Olympic Bronze

Tervel Zamfirov returned to Bulgaria a day after winning the country’s first Winter Olympic medal in two decades, a bronze in the parallel giant slalom snowboarding event

Sports | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 09:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria