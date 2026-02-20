Bulgaria’s Ludogorets Secure 2-1 Home Win Over Ferencváros in Europa League Play-Off

Ludogorets Razgrad secured a 2-1 home victory over Ferencvárosi TC in their Europa League play-off encounter, registering their first success in four meetings between the two sides this season. The result may carry significant weight for the Bulgarian champions in their bid to advance to the next stage of the competition.
The hosts broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Kwadwo Duah struck decisively with a powerful effort. The advantage proved short-lived, as just four minutes later Bamidele Yusuf restored parity for the Hungarian side.
Before the interval, the visitors came close to turning the match around. In the 42nd minute Franko Kovačević found himself in a promising position but failed to convert, while Cadu also missed a clear opportunity in the 45th minute when through on goal.
The decisive moment arrived in the 67th minute, when Spanish defender Son netted Ludogorets’ second goal, ultimately sealing the win. The return leg is scheduled for February 26 in Budapest, where the overall outcome of the tie will be determined.
