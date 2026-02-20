Bulgaria: Political Tensions Rise as Allegations Against Deputy PM for Fair Elections Escalate (UPDATED)

President Iliana Yotova said she would promptly sign a decree relieving Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov of his duties, provided such a proposal is submitted by caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov. She made the statement in an interview with bTV, her first since assuming the presidency following Rumen Radev’s resignation.

Update: Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov has resigned, citing a need to keep attention on Bulgaria’s upcoming elections amid controversy over past arrests and a European Commission ban. Speaking at a Council of Ministers briefing, he rejected all allegations as baseless and politically motivated, emphasizing his clean record, decades of experience in election integrity, and commitment to fair voting. Tsitselkov announced his resignation to both Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and President Iliana Yotova, which was quickly accepted. The move follows intense scrutiny from TISP and other political figures and comes just one day after the caretaker cabinet took office, allowing the government to refocus on electoral preparations.

Her comments come a day after Gyurov’s caretaker cabinet formally took office. The prime minister had earlier presented the proposed ministers to Yotova for approval, which she granted without publicly objecting to any individual nomination. The interim government includes both experienced public figures and newcomers, among them Tsitselkov, an electoral processes expert tasked with overseeing the integrity of the early parliamentary vote scheduled for April 19.

Yotova described the creation of a deputy prime minister post specifically for election integrity as unexpected, noting that responsibility for fair elections rests with the entire cabinet. She suggested that Gyurov may have sought to send a symbolic message in response to public expectations, adding that the focus should now be on practical results rather than symbolism.

The president said she became aware through media reports of allegations concerning Tsitselkov’s past. If the information proves accurate and a formal request is submitted, she would immediately sign a decree accepting his resignation. She also stated that, should the reported details be confirmed, Tsitselkov ought to withdraw from the Public Council of the Central Election Commission.

The controversy stems from claims raised in parliament by Toshko Yordanov of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), part of the regular governing coalition led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and supported by DPS-New Beginning. According to Yordanov, Tsitselkov was detained on three occasions between 2010 and 2014, including for alleged marijuana possession and drunk driving. TISP further alleged that he had been barred for five years from participating in EU election observation missions under the European External Action Service, and called on acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski to verify the claim. TISP and "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) urged either Tsitselkov’s resignation or his removal by Gyurov, while GERB leader Boyko Borissov also voiced distrust.

Yotova stressed that she cannot independently initiate a dismissal, as the Constitution requires a proposal from the prime minister or a resignation by the officeholder. She reiterated that the current caretaker model stems from constitutional amendments adopted in 2023, which she characterized as politically motivated against the former president rather than the institution itself. The interim cabinet, she underlined, is accountable to parliament.

Tsitselkov, an analyst of electoral systems and former chair of the CEC (Central Election Commission) Public Council, is affiliated with the Union for Fair Elections and the Democratic Center. In a public statement, he described the accusations as a coordinated political attack aimed at undermining the caretaker government’s central task of ensuring credible elections. He denied having any convictions, pending charges or active restrictions, arguing that decade-old administrative matters were being revived for political reasons. He announced plans to pursue legal action over what he called unlawful disclosure of personal data and abuse of authority, and affirmed that he had discussed with Gyurov how best to safeguard the integrity of the upcoming vote.

Yotova commented more broadly on the political climate ahead of the campaign. She described vote buying as a systemic problem reflecting deeper social failings and expressed hope that Interior Minister Emil Dechev, a figure from the justice system rather than the police ranks, would successfully manage the process. Ensuring fair elections, she said, should not remain a recurring issue more than three decades into democratic transition and long after EU accession.

Addressing other matters, the president said reforms such as changes to the judiciary or the election of a prosecutor general require a stable parliamentary majority and fall outside the remit of a caretaker cabinet. She called the “Petrohan” case a reflection of broader societal problems and warned against its exploitation for electoral purposes. Regarding regional security risks linked to developments in the Middle East, she suggested that the prime minister should first convene the government’s Security Council, reserving the option to call a meeting at the presidential level if necessary.

Asked about a potential presidential candidacy, Yotova acknowledged receiving encouragement from public figures and political formations, but said any decision would come after the parliamentary elections.