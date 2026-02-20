"Justice for Evgenia:" Suitcase Murder Case Sparks Protest in Sofia After Sentence Reduction

Society | February 20, 2026, Friday // 10:10
Bulgaria: "Justice for Evgenia:" Suitcase Murder Case Sparks Protest in Sofia After Sentence Reduction

Dozens of citizens assembled Thursday evening outside the Palace of Justice in Sofia to express outrage over the latest appellate ruling in the 2021 murder of Evgenia Vladimirova. The protest was initiated by her relatives after the Sofia Appellate Court reduced the sentence of her husband, Orlin Vladimirov, from life imprisonment to 20 years, while acquitting his father, Plamen Vladimirov. Police presence in the area was increased and traffic around the court building was disrupted.

Vladimirova was killed in October 2021 in the capital’s Lagera district. Her body was later discovered in a suitcase abandoned in a pond. Demonstrators carried signs demanding life imprisonment for those responsible, alongside messages condemning violence and impunity. Some participants brought suitcases as a symbolic reference to the crime.

Speaking to reporters, protest organizer Desislava Dimitrova described the appellate decision as disgraceful and unjust. In her words, the ruling sends a troubling signal that women’s lives are not adequately protected by the state and judicial institutions.

The case has undergone several judicial turns. In February 2025, the Sofia Appellate Court had upheld an earlier ruling of the Sofia City Court sentencing both defendants to life imprisonment for murder committed with particular cruelty. Subsequently, in early December, the Supreme Court of Cassation ordered a retrial at the appellate level, citing procedural violations. The decision included a dissenting opinion within the judicial panel.

Attorney Lyudmil Rangelov confirmed that the new verdict will again be challenged before the Supreme Court of Cassation. Under the latest ruling, the father is considered not an accomplice to the killing but rather someone who assisted in concealing the crime. Because Bulgarian law dating back to 1968 exempts close relatives in the direct line from criminal liability for personal concealment, he was acquitted. Rangelov noted that the same legal provision applies regardless of whether the concealed offense is murder or a lesser crime.

According to the defense, certain pieces of evidence may have been obtained in violation of procedural rights. Rangelov pointed to investigative experiments conducted before the two men were formally charged, arguing that while their statements were excluded as direct evidence, related witness testimony was still used. The Supreme Court, he said, has provided binding instructions to the lower court, which may have influenced the new outcome. The motives behind the appellate decision have yet to be published.

Rangelov expressed hope that a differently composed Supreme Court panel could reassess the evidentiary value in a new review. He concluded that the case has intensified public doubts about the fairness of the justice system, as reflected in the strong public reaction.

